Water Rights

CHAMPION

Unanimous

Ecoflow concrete

Team members: Tajreen Tabassum, Sabik Aftahee, Tanvirul Islam

The team offers ecoflow concrete, a pervious solution for municipalities, developers, and eco-conscious homeowners to address waterlogging and improve urban infrastructure. It manages stormwater, recharges groundwater, and reduces runoff, mitigating flood risks while offering aesthetic versatility.

By facilitating groundwater replenishment, ecoflow concrete promotes sustainable water management. It can also be customized in color, texture, and design, creating attractive surfaces that blend with various environments. Additionally, its heat-reflective properties help cool the surrounding area, mitigating the urban heat island effect.



Other Finalists

Thirst Relief

Rain in a box

Team members: Shahana Alam, Jubayer Hasan Shoikat, Maria Akter

The initiative targets rainwater collection in salinity-prone areas to improve access to safe water, enhance health, and ease the lives of women. It features a sponge for water extraction, plywood for casting, and solar panels for heating, making the solution affordable, sustainable, and user-friendly.

Safe Water

Portable Filter

Team members: Md. Nabil Hassan, Lenah Mehzabin, Shoriful Islam

The initiative aims to provide cost-effective WASH products for rural communities in Bangladesh, offering safe drinking water through a six-stage UV filtration process that removes 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, converting up to 15,000 liters of surface water into drinking water while reducing pressure on groundwater sources.