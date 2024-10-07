“We anticipate strong market growth in the coming years”

The Daily Star (TDS): How do you differentiate your products in the increasingly competitive market?

M.H.M Fairoz (MHMF): We differentiate our products in the competitive market through two core values: Sustainability and Quality. Recognized as a 'Superbrand' for the 2023-2024 session, Singer has earned the trust of consumers in Bangladesh over time, offering not just a product, but a complete lifestyle solution.

It is more than just durability or aesthetics. The real game-changer is the wide range of choices we offer our customers. Our products are thoughtfully designed to minimize their environmental footprint, featuring innovative water-saving technologies and energy-efficient modes like Fast+ and 'Mini.' These cutting-edge solutions represent a significant shift in how people view household appliances and their role in building a more sustainable future.

TDS: How does your company cater to the needs of diverse customer segments, from budget-conscious to premium buyers?

MHMF: In Bangladesh, the washing machine has historically been perceived as a high-end product, primarily intended for affluent consumers. However, Singer Bangladesh caters to a wide array of customer segments by offering a broad range of washing machines specifically designed to meet the needs of both budget-conscious buyers and premium consumers alike. The rise of the middle class is expected to account for 25% of the population by 2025 and 33% by 2030, therefore, prices for our products start at BDT 15,000 and go up to BDT 100,000, ensuring accessibility for different economic segments.

Each washing machine, regardless of price point, is meticulously engineered for high performance and durability, featuring energy-efficient technologies such as water-saving functions and electricity-saving modes. This comprehensive approach allows us to cater to customers looking for cost-effective, practical solutions without sacrificing quality, as well as those who prefer advanced, premium models with enhanced features for a more luxurious home experience.

TDS: What kinds of smart technology and features have you incorporated in your products to make them more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly?

MHMF: Our approach to product innovation is deeply rooted in sustainability, ensuring that every feature contributes to a greener future. Standard features like Aqua Wash and Water Re-Use are designed to conserve water while maintaining high cleaning performance, making them both efficient and environmentally friendly. In addition, our Daily Express and Fast+ wash programs are tailored to optimize time, energy, and water usage based on load size, allowing customers to save on utility costs while maintaining excellent results. Moreover, by integrating advanced Inverter technology, we further reduce energy consumption while delivering superior washing performance. This blend of smart, eco-conscious and energy-efficient technologies ensures our washing machines remain both environmentally friendly and cost-effective, helping users minimize their expenses without sacrificing exceptional performance.

TDS: What are your company's policies on after-sales service, and how do you ensure customer satisfaction?

MHMF: After-sales service is a critical aspect of any successful company, as it plays a key role in fostering long-term relationships with customers and reinforcing brand loyalty. At Singer Bangladesh, what truly sets us apart is not just our cutting-edge products but also our unparalleled after-sales care. Our extensive, nationwide service network ensures that every customer, no matter where they are located, receives prompt and expert support.

Whether it is for routine maintenance, urgent repairs, or general product inquiries, our dedicated customer service team is always available to assist via our toll-free helpline: 0800-0016482. Our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us widespread loyalty and industry recognition, including the prestigious 'Superbrand' title in the washing machine category. This accolade underscores our continuous dedication to offering top-tier customer service alongside our high-quality, innovative products, ensuring a superior experience throughout the product lifecycle.

TDS: What are the biggest challenges and opportunities in the industry moving forward?

MHMF: Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in the South Asia Region. We want to improve the market perception about Singer Bangladesh and create opportunities for incremental growth. Shifting customer perception is one of our main hurdles, particularly for Washing Machine category. Although it is a necessary home appliance that greatly simplifies daily tasks, washing machine is still seen by many as a luxury product.

To address this misconception, we offer a 21-day free trial, allowing potential customers to experience the product firsthand. They can return the item with no questions asked if they're not happy. Once consumers experience the convenience, it becomes a necessity in their lives.

Additionally, the washing machine sector presents significant growth opportunities. With the rapidly evolving socio-economic conditions in Bangladesh, washing machines have the potential to become the second-largest home appliance category, following refrigerators, in terms of demand and sales. As the middle class continues to expand and consumers increasingly value convenience, efficiency, and time-saving solutions, we anticipate strong market growth in the coming years.