Spin into the future: The cutting-edge tech transforming washing machines

Gone are the days of manual scrubbing and rinsing as laundry days are getting a high-tech upgrade with the latest innovations in the industry. Today's washing machines are packed with cutting-edge technologies designed to make laundry smarter, faster, and more efficient than ever. From smart connectivity and intelligent sensors that customize wash cycles to energy-efficient designs and fabric-specific care, the modern washing machine is no longer just a household chore assistant—it is a sophisticated tool that saves time, energy, and resources while delivering pristine clothes.

IOT and smart control features

The latest technology incorporated in washing machines allows you to start a wash with just a few taps on your phone. Modern washing machines are equipped with IoT (Internet of Things) technology, which allows the machines to be connected to the internet and managed remotely through a smartphone app or other smart home devices. These smart washing machines usually come with sensors that track different aspects of the washing process, including water consumption, detergent levels, and cycle status. Users can control and monitor wash related updates through the app from anywhere in the house.

"The app allows users to control water flow, rinse and temperature. At the end of each washing cycle, it also shows feedback on current weather conditions, estimating the time required to dry the clothes," said Mostafa Kamal, Chief Business Officer at Walton Home & Kitchen Appliance. He further noted that the app provides information on weather forecasts and updates on rainy or sunny days so that users can schedule their washing accordingly.

Unlike conventional washers, smart models are equipped with internet access, smart sensors and advanced technology that enables automatic operation. They provide alerts when a cycle finishes or if any issue occurs as well as for maintenance tasks such as cleaning cycles or filter changes, helping the machine run smoothly. Additionally, users can save custom wash programs suited to specific requirements or fabric types, enhancing cleaning efficiency and garment protection.

These machines are designed to perform optimally, offering fast, convenient laundry care with personalized options. On this note, another industry expert mentioned, "We offer an app called Homewhiz, which connects with our smart washing machines. Through the app, users can download specialized wash programs and monitor energy consumption with ease. Additionally, Homewhiz allows users to simply input details like fabric type, color, and the level of dirtiness, and the app's wizard will recommend the perfect washing program for optimal results."

Eco-friendly and energy-smart efficiency

Modern washers are equipped with technology to make them more eco-friendly and energy efficient by lowering both water and energy consumption without hampering the performance. These technologies focus on economic use of resources, from water temperature to the amount of water used per load. Since a great amount of washing machine's electricity is spent on heating water, machines that use less energy by washing clothes at lower temperatures are considered energy efficient. These machines often have advanced technologies such as sensor-based load detection, variable speed motors, and optimized wash cycles, saving both water and electricity, while still ensuring thorough cleaning.

"Our washing machines are equipped with features such as Aqua Wash and Water Re-use, which conserve water while maintaining top-notch cleaning performance. Fast+ and Daily Express wash programs are designed to optimize water, energy, and time for various load sizes, allowing consumers to save resources without sacrificing efficiency. Furthermore, many of our products are powered by inverter technology, which minimizes energy consumption while delivering superior washing results," commented an industry insider. He also highlighted that all these technologies not only save utility bills, but also the environment with the energy-smart and water-saving features.

Modern manufacturers have also integrated shorter but equally effective wash cycles for the small loads and inverter motors for efficient energy use. Inverter washing machines differentiate themselves by featuring motors that can adjust their speed, unlike fixed motors in non-inverter models. This kind of structure layout has fewer moving components, leading to enhanced durability, reduced maintenance requirements, and better washing efficiency. By adjusting the motor speed according to the load, they improve energy efficiency, reducing power consumption and costs.

In this regard, Fazle Rabbi Khadem, Brand Manager of Walton Home & Kitchen Appliance commented, "We have a CIM inverter motor installed in all our washing machines, which saves 29% energy compared to conventional motors. It significantly cuts down energy consumption cost per wash, for instance, front load washing machines require Tk 6.5 per wash in terms of energy consumption, whereas semi-automatic machines require only Tk 1 per wash due to this inverter motor." He also added that their washing machines utilize 'Defoaming Technology', which is designed to eliminate excessive foam during the washing process. Too much foam reduces friction between individual laundry items and hinders the cleaning efficiency and may even cause overflow or machine malfunctions.

Thus, the defoaming technology improves washing efficiency by reducing the unnecessary foam produced due to spin.

Fuzzy Logic control system

Fuzzy Logic is a smart system that optimizes the performance of the washing machine depending upon various parameters. Most modern washing machines integrate fuzzy logic technology for optimal performance and increased efficiency of the wash cycles. It typically takes into account of variables, such as, the weight of the load, type of fabric, amount and temperature of the water, amount of detergent and dirt present in the water and based on these, the system determines the most efficient way to balance the load, redistribute items, and maintain proper spinning throughout the cycle, ensuring superior cleaning performance and optimizing lifespan of the machine.

"Fuzzy control technology in Walton Washing Machines is becoming increasingly common due to its advantages in improving efficiency, convenience, productivity, and reducing cost. Sensors continuously monitor changing conditions inside the machine and alter operations as necessary to achieve the finest wash results. Fuzzy control washing machines utilize up to 70% less water than standard top-loading washers, save up to 60% on energy, and can wash more clothes in a single load than traditional washers," said Khadem from Walton.

Fuzzy technology automates the washing process by assessing the level of contamination, temperature and amount of water and detergent required according to each wash load. It eliminates the need to manually adjust settings like spin speed and temperature, while also minimizing the amount of water that needs to be heated, saving electricity. Moreover, by weighing the laundry, water usage is optimized. Neuro fuzzy logic - a more advanced version of fuzzy logic - can recognize fabric types and water hardness levels, and distinguish between powdered and liquid detergents, further optimizing performance.

Advanced technology for bacteria sterilization

Modern washing machines are equipped with advanced bacteria sterilization technologies designed to enhance hygiene in laundry care. These innovations include high-temperature steam cycles and specialized wash programs which eliminate harmful bacteria and allergens without the need for harsh chemicals. For instance, Walton washing machines employ high-temperature drum cleaning with a temperature of 80°C, which ensures thorough sterilization of the inner drum. Steam reaches every corner of the drum, effectively removing bacteria and stains.

Additionally, they have 'Air Wash' function for regular wearables, providing odorless refreshed clothes instantly without the need for washing and 'Oxyfresh Technology' that keeps wet clothes fresh and deodorized after washing for up to 8 hours. Similarly, Singer washing machines have wash programs like StainExpert, SteamCure and Hygiene+ that ensure a spotless and germ free wash for all types of soiled garments. Some models also feature antimicrobial coatings on internal components, such as antibacterial door seal and antibacterial integrated stainless-steel drum that sterilizes bacteria and prevents bacterial buildup.