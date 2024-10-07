Keep washer running smooth: Tips for long-lasting durability

In order to retain the best utility of washing machine in the long term, regular cleaning and careful maintenance are essential.

After all, it is a delicate machine that needs to be handled with care, and there are specific procedures that must be followed daily to avoid costly repairs while maintaining its efficiency and ensuring spotless laundry results. Let's take a look at some key steps and procedures for properly maintaining this delicate machine:

Ensure that the machine is level and balanced

Proper placement is key to the durability of a washing machine. Ensure it is positioned correctly, as an unbalanced setup can cause vibration and rocking, leading to wear and tear. For optimal performance, the machine must be level and balanced, which is a prerequisite for its sustainability and durability.

Use the recommended detergent

The choice of detergent should align with both the washing machine and the type of clothing. It is crucial to have a good understanding of the right detergent to use. While budget and personal preference often influence detergent choice, some people may opt for machine-specific detergents, while others use regular ones. However, it is always best to consult the user manual. Whether using machine-specific or standard detergent, it is essential that it is not harsh or overly alkaline, as this can damage both the machine and the clothes. Excessive detergent should also be avoided to prevent residue buildup.

Regularly clean the washing machine

After extended use, washing machines may lose efficiency, often due to the accumulation of detergent residues, fabric softeners, and micro-residue, which can lead to unpleasant odors and reduced performance. To maintain the machine's sustainability and durability, regular cleaning is essential. This includes wiping down the drum, cleaning the drain, door, hoses, and removing any detergent residue from the compartments. Regular cleaning helps prevent mold and mildew, which can cause bad odors. It is recommended to use cleaning products suggested in the user manual, such as bleach, white vinegar, or baking soda. However, instead of vinegar, a washing machine-specific cleaner may be preferred, as vinegar can sometimes damage rubber seals and hoses, leading to leaks.

"With each wash cycle, dirt and detergent residue can accumulate over time affecting the efficacy of the machine. Walton washing machines have a specialized Drum Clean program for that and we recommend using it once every month. Be aware not to put any detergent or clothes into the machine while running the drum cleaning program," suggested Fazle Rabbi Khadem, Brand Manager, Walton Home & Kitchen Appliance. He also added that the detergent dispenser, water inlet filter and drain pump must be cleaned at least once a month as well. The door and gasket of the machine must be wiped with a dry cloth after every wash cycle, especially the lower part of the door must be cleaned with a soft towel each month where materials like lint, coins or paper clip can gather over time.

Avoid overloading the machine

Do not forget that your washing machine is a delicate appliance. To extend its lifespan, it's important to be mindful of its service and maintenance needs. Overloading the machine can lead to damage and reduce its efficiency. For bulky items like blankets and comforters, it's advisable to use high-capacity machines at professional laundry service outlets.

Avoiding overloading will help ensure the machine's durability and improve its performance. Load clothes in measured amounts to enhance cleaning efficiency. For best results, follow the user manual's recommended loading capacity, and consider factors such as weight, size, and color when loading clothes.

Avoid leaving laundry for extended periods

It's common to leave wet laundry in the machine for extended periods, sometimes overnight, but this habit negatively affects both the machine and the clothes. Prolonged dampness can lead to mold and mildew growth, as well as unpleasant odors on both garments and the machine. To maintain the appliance's efficiency and prevent damage, avoid leaving wet clothes in the machine for long periods.

Monitor the washer's hoses

For smooth water flow in and out of your washer, it's important to regularly check the hoses. Most automatic and semi-automatic washing machines have three hoses: two inlets and one outlet. Regularly inspect the inlets to ensure they're properly connected to the water source, and check the outlet to make sure it's in good condition, as it removes dirt and lint. Even if your hoses seem secure, it's a good idea to replace them every three to five years to prevent accidents, as wear and tear can occur over time.

Clean the lint filter regularly

Many homeowners are unaware of the lint filter in their washing machines. If you notice fuzz or lint on your clothes after washing, it could be due to a clogged lint trap. The lint filter collects lint and dirt during the wash cycle, and it's important to clean it regularly. Once the filter is full, it can no longer effectively collect residue and dirt, which may then stick to your clothes.

Leave the door open to allow for air circulation

Some people believe that leaving the washer door open invites dirt and debris inside, and while this can happen in certain cases, it's beneficial to keep the door open for 15 to 30 minutes after a wash. This allows moisture and bacteria to escape, preventing buildup inside the machine. For extra care, you can also wipe down the inside of the washer with a dry towel after each wash to remove any remaining moisture.

Regarding every day maintenance tips, an industry expert emphasized on several key points, "Keep the drum clean, wipe the drum after each use to prevent bacteria buildup, assort clothes based on type and dirt before washing and clean the filters regularly. For top-loader machines, the lint filter must be cleaned every week. Additionally, run the drum clean mode every 15-30 days depending on usage to prevent bad odors." In addition to following the previously mentioned tips, be sure to regularly clean the detergent and fabric softener dispenser, wipe the rubber gasket to keep it dry, prevent spillage and protect the machine's finish—small steps that ensure your washing machine stays in top shape.