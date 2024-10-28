CPDL: Creating Communities, Elevating Happiness

CPDL is a market leader in the Real Estate and Construction Management Industry. Being innovative and trend-setting in property development and Management, CPDL has been consistently a top performer since 2004.

With the motto 'With Quality in Time' the company has gained customer trust and confidence by delivering projects within the stipulated time frame while maintaining exceptional quality standards.

By far, CPDL has completed and successfully handed over 38 properties including State-of-the-Art commercials and Exclusive Condominiums. Currently, 36 more projects of various classes and categories are under Construction.

To produce successful and high ROI commercial properties and to create conveniently peaceful residential properties, CPDL is working relentlessly to set industry benchmarks which are tested on trust.

CPDL goes beyond the constraints of square footage and transforms residences into complete lifestyle experiences. It has a legacy of incorporating innovative concepts and solutions to create diversity and enhancement in the real estate industry of Bangladesh.

Concepts like Secure Community Living, Green Gated Communities, Fully Furnished Studio Offices, Second Home Concepts, and Star-Class Condominiums have been introduced and well-received by the people. Moreover, CPDL is building the first Satellite City in Chattogram 'Anindya Nagar,' at Anwara, following the One City, Two Town concept.

The First Ever Green Gated Community at Chattogram 'CPDL SULTANA GARDENIA'-A masterpiece planned in a 71 Katha plot, to be the best concept CONDOMINIUM to live amid the rising charm of the Port City. With 40+ condominium facilities, this property is projected to transform the living experience & create a benchmark in the Real Estate Market.

With the credentials of developing and handing over several high-end condos, CPDL undertook a new project named 'Rubicon City Happy Condominium ' at East Vatara, Dhaka. This Property is a complete plan with more than 20 condo features to form a Happy Community of 150 families.

The HAPPY COMMUNITY is one such concept that CPDL has been working on for years to create a 360-degree lifestyle where the needs of the age groups and genders of the inhabitants are considered and meticulously planned to successfully execute through:

Multi-generational living.

1. Special care for children and senior citizens.

2. Solutions for specially-able members.

3. Social and health wellness.

4. Sports and recreation.

5. Essential services.

6. Conservation, and reclamation of nature and the environment.

Engr. Iftekhar Hosen, the President of CPDL Family, highlighted the various aspects of the Happy Community concept. He emphasized the importance of sports and lifestyle amenities, saying, "The Happy Community is planned to create a balanced and healthy lifestyle for the residents. Our goal is to develop an environment where people can thrive physically and mentally while being connected to a vibrant and active lifestyle."

He also stated that CPDL is continuously striving to bring futuristic diversity to the real estate sector of the country through its initiatives. "CPDL's commitment extends beyond project delivery; we also provide comprehensive services to our clients. To ensure faster and more accessible services, we have introduced the CPDL CARE APP, the 1st ever mobile app-based service system in the Real estate sector of Bangladesh," added Iftekhar.