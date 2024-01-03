Chittagong Grammar School: A hallmark of quality education in Bangladesh

The conversation surrounding the availability of quality education in Bangladesh usually has a wide roster of contenders. A few schools have managed to become mainstays in the list for years on end, with the renowned Chittagong Grammar School (CGS) being one of them.

Founded in 1992, the inception of CGS was prompted by the need to provide an English medium education that was on par with international standards. This lead four prominent families in Chittagong – the Dadas, the Ispahanis, the Khans, and the Nizams – to utilise their influence in a collaborative effort to pool together the finest teaching resources the city of Chittagong has to offer. Through their combined efforts, they set the ultimate goal of CGS to create an institution that is renowned for its highly revered international academic standards. In the years since its inception, it's safe to say that CGS has certainly earned the respect.

CGS began its operations on Sarson Road, Chittagong, in 1993. Since then, the school has expanded to a total of six branches, with the Lower, Middle, and Upper schools situated in Chittagong, alongside the campus dedicated to following the national curriculum (CGSNC). Additionally, two units of the school exist in Dhaka – CGS Dhaka Elementary and CGS Dhaka Primary-Secondary – located in Gulshan-1 and Banani respectively.

In alignment with its core values of providing quality education across barriers, CGS implemented the CGS Community School. The Community School began operating in February, 2012, at the premises of CGS Lower School with 18 students and 1 teacher. Since then, other campuses began the Community School initiative as well. In 2013, the second branch of the Community School began operating at the CGS Middle School campus, as well as another branch at the CGS Dhaka campus in Gulshan-1.

The initiation of CGS Community School was founded in the belief that education should not be held back by socio-economic barriers, which is further implemented by providing free admission, school supplies, tiffin, etc. to the students hailing from underprivileged families. Additionally, the CGS Foundation expanded on its philanthropic efforts by implementing women's skill development programmes as well as the CGS Environmental Certification Program.

One of the most notable achievements of CGS is being recognised as a member of the Round Square Organization upon passing their inspection visit in 1996. The Round Square is an internationally recognised and respected network of schools, adopting the educational ideas of Kurt Hahn. Shereen Ispahani, Director at CGS, shares, "As educators, it is our responsibility to not only uphold high academic standards but also inculcate values and build character Square in students. The Round IDEALS (Internationalism, Democracy, Environmental Stewardship, Adventure, Leadership, Service) are closely aligned with ours. We create opportunities inside and outside the classroom such as Round Square and MUN Conferences, and we encourage students to enroll for them. Covering the four corners of the globe, the world is their oyster. We encourage parents to send their children to travel, have new experiences, and learn from these opportunities."

As for the general quality of education provided by CGS, the school is recognised for its academic excellence through its innovative teaching methodology. The school places special emphasis on courses such as Islamiyat, Moral Studies, Environmental Management, Bangladesh Studies, Global Perspectives, etc. as well as added focus on debating, Model UNs, game learning, and coding. CGS also embeds technology within its infrastructure and academics through CGSLearn, a dedicated student portal, as well as a "bring your own device" (BYOD) policy. The school also provides Cambridge checkpoint exams and is a recognised centre for CAIE, SAT, DEA, and IELTS examinations.

CGS also recognises the importance of a well-functioning and robust campus for student activity, which is adapted through state-of-the-art science and IT labs, art rooms, gym rooms, special sports facilities, as well as well-maintained cafeterias and auditoriums.

The school also implements opportunities for students to enjoy beyond academics, through its wide range of sports and ECAs, cultural programmes (including Pohela Boishakh celebrations and Pitha Utsob), alongside science, book, and art fairs as well as intra school competitions.

The school's focus does not end there, as CGS acknowledges the importance of the students as well as the teachers' wellbeing. For the students, various services can be availed, such as pastoral counselling, extra academic support classes, and an emphasis on building strong partnerships between the parents and the school. To encourage the teachers' wellbeing, as well as further their development as educators, CGS conducts ongoing teacher development training, wellbeing sessions and counselling, while providing them with job security throughout the pandemic.

All in all, CGS goes beyond just providing education. The school thoughtfully and thoroughly aims to create a holistic experience for students throughout their academic careers, as well as ensuring that they have every opportunity to pave their own paths to success in the future.