Embrace a seamless Eid holiday

As the travel and tourism sector evolves with modern innovations, the sector has dipped its toes into the realm of digital payment as well. With Eid-Ul-Fitr around the corner, the concept of cashless travel is gaining more momentum, aligning with the country's move towards a cashless society offering convenience, security, and efficiency in managing transactions.

Banks and financial institutions are gearing up with exciting Ramadan and Eid special offers and discounts making it an ideal time for travelers to plan their trips, whether domestic or international.

Know available offers and discounts

Minimizing the need for physical currency during travel, many banks and financial institutions encourage travelers to go cashless by offering exhilarating discounts and deals. Mohammad Razimul Haque, Head of Cards at The City Bank Ltd. shares, "We have an exclusive round-the-year offer on GoZayaan of up to 18% and 15% savings on our American Express Platinum and Gold cards respectively on the base fare of International Flights. Additionally, for Eid season we have a 16% savings offer on domestic flights on ShareTrip. We also have up to 10% savings on base fare offers on all flights of Biman Bangladesh, US-Bangla, Novo Air, and Air Astra." The list does not end there as they also have global offers on our American Express cards up to 30% savings with Booking.com for hotel booking, and up to 10% savings on Avis and Hertz for car rental.

Mahiul Islam, DMD & Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank shared that their bank is also providing exciting offers this Ramadan and Eid. He added, "BRAC Bank cardholders will enjoy a 10% discount on domestic air ticket purchases (Base Fare) of NovoAir, US-Bangla Airlines, and Air Astra. They will enjoy up to a BDT 5,000 discount while purchasing international air tickets from GoZayaan exclusively with a BRAC Bank credit card (offer valid till March 31, 2024). We are also offering discounts ranging from 10% to 70% on an array of hotel bookings around the country."

Another emerging player in the travel industry offering cashless amenities is bKash, a preferred payment method in the country for many travelers.

Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, Head of Corporate Communication & PR at bKash shares, "bKash offers its customers a 10% cashback, up to Tk 100, on a minimum Tk 800 bKash payment to buy online tickets from Jatri (offer valid till April 10, 2024). Moreover, customers can avail of a 14% discount on domestic flight ticket purchases from ShareTrip with bKash Payment with the coupon code 'FLYBKASH'."

Take it easy with EMI

"In the case of traveling, people have to start planning from very early on as it involves significant expenses. The introduction of cashless facilities makes this process more instant and seamless. Nowadays, many banks and financial institutions are also offering EMI facilities which travelers can use to plan their vacations without worrying about the cost," shared Hasnan Rafiq, Chief Operations Officer at FirstTrip, a US-Bangla Group concern.

Razimul from City Bank Limited shared, "Our flight partners, US-Bangla, Novo Air, and GoZayaan provide 0% EMIs on flights and other travel bookings. Our customers additionally have the option to convert any transaction, local or international, to EMI by just contacting our call center at competitive rates."

Besides the 10% discounts on domestic flights with all local airlines, Midland Bank also offers EMI facilities for their credit card holders, as shared by Abedur Rahman, Head of Cards at the same bank.

Opt for travel cards

Travel-specific cards can be excellent companions during Eid holiday travels. These cards offer competitive exchange rates and are designed for international use, making them ideal for cashless transactions abroad. "In Bangladesh, we have numerous cross-border travel cards, including the 'Skytrip' travel credit card, in partnership with Eastern Bank PLC & ShareTrip, which provides year-round discounts, special vouchers, EMI facilities, and complimentary lounge access. This is the first full-suite travel credit card in Bangladesh," shared Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh. Moreover, EBL's partnership with ShareTrip offers the EBL ShareTrip Mastercard Co-brand Credit Card, featuring perks like 15% off base fares for local airlines, a BDT 5,000 holiday voucher, 0% EMI facilities, 6 complimentary international lounge accesses, and more.

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking at EBL also added that EBL offers cards like the EBL Wander Woman Co-branded Credit and Prepaid cards for female travelers. Regarding travel cards, Razimul from City Bank mentioned, "Our American Express Cards are designed with the philosophy of being the card of choice for a travel-centric person with loaded offers on flights, hotels, and dining. Thus, in a way, all our American Express Cards are travel cards for our customers. Furthermore, we do have our American Express debit and prepaid cards which can be endorsed for international use."

With the young generation always looking out for convenience and comfort, cashless travel comes as a welcoming phenomenon. Travelers can now enjoy a seamless journey without the burden of carrying physical currency. As the travel industry continues to embrace digital payments, the future looks bright for convenient and secure travel experiences. Join the cashless revolution this Eid and embark on your adventures with ease!