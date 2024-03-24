Culinary crescendo with cashless convenience

The ambiance of bustling buffet spreads, vibrant iftar bazaars, and gourmet takeaway delights has infused Ramadan with a celebratory air, especially in Dhaka and Chattogram. As iftar and sehri outings gain popularity among food aficionados, renowned hotels and restaurants pull out all the stops to indulge diners with culinary delights and captivating decor. With the rise of digital payment methods, the Ramadan experience is now more convenient and secure than ever before.

Amidst a global shift towards cashless transactions, the growing trust in digital payments prompts hotels and restaurants to partner with banks, orchestrating extravagant culinary offers to delight their customers.

In recent years, the most prevalent offers for iftar and sehri have included enticing deals such as Buy One Get One (B1G1), cashback, and discounts when using both debit and credit cards. Era Mashuk, Assistant Manager of PR and Communication at Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, elaborated, "The BOGO offer, which first emerged around 2010, was initially considered a highly exclusive deal in the realm of food. However, as time has progressed, the range of BOGO offers has expanded significantly, with options now including B1G2 and even B1G3 deals."

Esteemed hotels and restaurants currently have a list of bank partners whose selective cardholders, particularly credit cardholders and premium debit cardholders, are eligible for B1G1 offers and discounts. For instance, this year, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) collaborated with Le Meridien and Amari Dhaka exclusively to offer a B1G2 deal for iftar/sehri, further enhancing the dining experience for their patrons by using Visa Platinum, Signature, and Infinite credit cards of EBL. Additionally, approximately 47 renowned hotels have partnered with EBL for B1G1 offers.

"During Ramadan and Eid, numerous retailers and businesses roll out special promotions, discounts, and cashback incentives to entice customers," explained Khurshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director at EBL. "Cashless transactions, especially those facilitated through credit or debit cards, empower consumers to capitalize on these offers, potentially saving money or accruing rewards with their purchases," he added.

Compared to debit cards, credit cards boast a plethora of offers, including special deals ranging from B1G1 up to B1G3 and cashback offers, valid only for Credit Cards. H. M. Mostafizur Rahaman, Head of Retail Business Division at Dhaka Bank, explains, "Through these promotions, banks ardently encourage customers to embrace cashless transactions to unlock these advantageous perks. In exclusive offers such as Buy One Get Two (B1G2) or Buy One Get Three (B1G3) and cashback, both banks and their food partners have to chip in the cost. The bank can be directly involved in the transaction process, which is impossible in cash transactions. It's a way to capture the attention of the customer."

Dhaka Bank has corporate deals with around 48 hotels, resorts, and restaurants across the country, offering Buy One Get One (BOGO) deals. The list includes Sheraton, Le Meridian, Westin, Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort, and many more. The Bank is offering up to 15% cashback or 1000tk only for credit cards at KFC, Pizza Hut, and Koi The. It also provides discounts of up to 20% at nine restaurants and confectionaries.

Md. Abu Bakar, Head of the Card Department at Mutual Trust Bank, emphasized, "The revenue generation aspect of credit cards makes it a priority when proposing offers." The bank offers up to 15% discounts at 42 restaurants such as Absolute Thai and Santoor.

Prime Bank's Monarch Debit Cards allow guests to enjoy buy-one-get-one-up-to-three offers at around 43 hotels, resorts, and restaurants across the country. These offers are exclusively available for credit cardholders, including Prime Bank Visa and Mastercard Platinum Credit Cards, and World Mastercard Credit Card holders.

Standard Chartered Bank takes pride in extending exclusive offers, deals, and discounts on iftar, dinner, and sehri meals at international and local hotels and eateries through credit and debit card options, including Premium Banking Debit Cards and Priority Banking debit cards.

Food delivery companies have also partnered with banks and non-bank financial institutions to offer irresistible discounts and deals this Ramadan. For example, pay for any Pathao services, including food, using your DBBL Nexus Debit & Credit Card or Rocket as frequently as possible, and stand a chance to win a DHK-COX-DHK Couple Air ticket with complimentary one-night accommodation, shared Osman Saleh, Brand and Communication Manager of Pathao.

Dutch Bangla Bank's DBBL Nexus VISA Signature Credit Card and Mastercard World Credit Card provide Buy One Get Three offers from selected outlets. Each cardholder is entitled to avail of the offer once a day and a maximum of 3 times during the campaign period.

Location, hotel, and restaurant are three aspects that must be considered to check the availability of food delivery options, as recommended by Era Mashuk of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort.

As we observe the sacred month of Ramadan, let's carry humility and gratitude in our hearts and be mindful of the blessings we've been bestowed. As we approach our iftar/sehri tables, let's remember the poignant reality faced by the people in Palestine, who have been enduring the worst consequences of war, where many are forced to break their fasts with mere grass due to unbearable hunger.

Rules to Remember

To avail of certain offers, customers must make prior reservations. There is a rule that cardholders can avail of the offers only once in a single day. Before visiting any five-star hotels, resorts, and restaurants, you must check the offers available for those specific days. While iftar offers are generally available every day, the availability of Sehri may vary depending on the day. Guests should inquire about discount options for group reservations during iftar and buffet dinners. Food aficionados can enjoy these dining offers until the end of Ramadan. If the offer is utilized beyond the usage limit, the buffet price will be charged on the statement.