Manufacturing safe, sustainable and energy-efficient products

Razu Ahmmed, CBO, Cable, Super Enamel Wire & Brass, Walton Hi-Tech Industries

The Daily Star (TDS): What key measures do you recommend to ensure the sustainability of construction materials during the building process, and which areas require the most urgent attention?

Razu Ahmed (RA): We always aim to demonstrate 'sustainability' through contemporary, high-technology solutions when it comes to building materials. This is particularly crucial because the sustainability of building materials directly impacts life safety. For example, using minimal carbon in colour coating electrical cables while relying primarily on virgin natural compounds for insulation; employing calcium-based stabilisers instead of lead-based ones; implementing anti-rodent technologies rather than anti-termite technology; and using low-smoke, zero-halogen materials for insulation—all of these choices have a direct effect on everyday safety. When life safety is at stake, it is not merely a recommendation—it is a clear warning to stakeholders to prioritise sustainable building materials, especially for electrical applications.

As a leading group in electronics and appliances, we have always prioritised the manufacturing of safe and energy-efficient products. Each of our product lines has a dedicated R&D team, focused on innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. We are very proud that Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has been awarded the Green Factory Award 2025 by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Bangladesh.

TDS: What types of products does your company offer, and how do you ensure they are both fit for purpose and aligned with sustainability priorities?

RA: In Bangladesh, we were the first to introduce highly energy-saving air conditioners and BLDC fans, and our other products — including refrigerators, TVs, compressors, and all home and kitchen appliances — are designed to be competitive in energy efficiency.

A key differentiator is that the electrical control systems of all these products are powered by our energy-efficient cables. The secret behind these cables is our use of LME Grade 99.99% pure Australian mine-based copper, along with other premium virgin materials, manufactured strictly in accordance with international standards.

This commitment ensures that every product we deliver is safe, reliable, energy-saving, and aligned with sustainability priorities, reinforcing our leadership in responsible and high-quality electronics manufacturing in the region.

TDS: What technological advancements have you adopted to enhance the quality and efficiency of your products? What future plans do you have for innovation and sustainability?

RA: Being a recent entrant in the industry has given us the advantage of incorporating the latest technologies from the outset. The modern definition of smart and latest technology emphasises on efficiency & 'go green' concept. All our manufacturing machines—from the UCR plant to the auto-coiling units—are designed to minimise carbon footprint while maximising efficiency.

Even the forklifts we use on the factory floor are electric. Our process integration is carefully designed to ensure a seamless, loop-free, and faster manufacturing workflow. Automated production lines and precision machinery maintain consistent product quality and minimise human error. All our products undergo rigorous testing for electrical performance, fire resistance, and mechanical reliability. Real-time monitoring systems help reduce defects and waste, enhancing both efficiency and sustainability. These advancements enable us to deliver products that are safe, durable, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible.

TDS: What forms of policy reform or government support would help make sustainability efforts in the construction sector more effective and long-lasting?

RA: In the local market, some companies are artificially lowering material prices (especially for copper, which accounts for approximately 75% of the BOM cost) by taking advantage of reduced VAT and tax facilities. In doing so, they often mislead customers during sales and purchases, creating an uneven playing field for honest businesses and causing significant financial losses to the state.

It is therefore crucial that the government strictly enforces existing rules and regulations to ensure fair competition. Simultaneously, efforts should be made to raise public awareness so that customers can make informed decisions and choose quality, compliant, and sustainable products.

We are proud to share the good news that our cables are already being exported to many countries, reflecting the global trust in our quality and reliability.

To expand further and compete with international brands, we now look forward to government support in the form of export incentives, uniform VAT and tax policies, and recognition for sustainable manufacturing practices. With these facilities, we can strengthen our presence worldwide while contributing more to the national economy through foreign exchange earnings and green industrial growth.