Two lead the OTT space, others look to capture market

The digital realm of entertainment in Bangladesh has been riding a soaring wave of innovation and creativity, and the crowning jewel of recognition is undoubtedly the second iteration of Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022.

This event has been the most eagerly awaited award show in the ever-expanding digital space, designed to honour and celebrate the visionaries who shape the entertainment landscape, from talented artistes to content producers who breathe life into our screens.

Realising the boom and vibe of the audience, platforms like Chorki, Hoichoi, Bioscope, Binge, Toffee, Bongo, and iScreen have consistently delivered gems that have won the hearts of the people. Yet, a question lingers – why do only a select few OTT platforms seem to clinch nominations and awards, while others remain in the shadows?

This year's Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards saw Chorki emerge as a formidable champion, pocketing a staggering 12 awards across various categories, including the coveted Best Actor and Actress, as well as Best Director. Chorki secured the highest honor of the night.

"If we had more film schools or film-making institutions in our country, I believe our OTT platforms could consistently deliver even higher-quality content," said Redoan Rony, CEO of Chorki, during the event.

Hoichoi Bangladesh also made a significant mark with hit shows like Karagar, Kaiser, and Sabrina. They secured a total of 17 nominations, winning 9 awards across various categories. In the fiercely competitive Popular Choice category, Hoichoi Original series Karagar emerged victorious as the Best Web Series.

"We always strive to produce content of the utmost quality, content that captures the hearts of our audience. Like every year, our commitment will shift towards prioritising quality over quantity," assured Sakib R Khan, Country Director at Hoichoi Bangladesh.

While Chorki and Hoichoi dominated this year's awards, Binge is gearing up for a spectacular comeback in the upcoming year. Despite not clinching any awards this year, they boast five nominations for Mayashalik, Muntasir, and Kalo Projapoti.

"Although we came up empty-handed this year, we're gearing up for a six to ten wins next year with our hit shows like The Silence and Friday. We're bringing an array of content in the coming year, and the Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards motivate us to create even more content for our audience," said Hasibul Hasan, GM of Binge.

Although Bongo didn't manage to secure any nominations in this year's awards, they're fervently preparing to release new content to capture a broader audience.

"We're planning to dive into the world of non-fiction and documentaries in the future. To make this award function even more inclusive, we hope Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards will expand to encompass a wider range of categories, allowing talents from every corner of the industry to participate," said Mushfiqur Rahman, COO of Bongo.

iScreen, despite being a relative newcomer in the OTT industry, aims to attract a vast audience with their diverse range of dramas, songs, and films.

"We're working on establishing an international payment gateway system so that Bengali content can be enjoyed by Bangladeshis worldwide. We plan to focus on our original content, slated for release next year. Our web series Ami Ki Tumi was wholeheartedly embraced by the audience this year, and we're determined to garner even more nominations next year," shared renowned actor Riaz Ahmed, Project Manager at iScreen.

Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards has not only highlighted the excellence and creativity prevalent in Bangladesh's digital entertainment industry but have also served as a clarion call for innovation and quality in digital space. As the industry continues to evolve, one thing is certain: the future is teeming with promising talent and stories yet to be told.