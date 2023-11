Afran Nisho in a playful mood during the programme.

Amidst the tension and buzz surrounding the actual awards, it was the small moments of joy, reunion and familiarity that made Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022 special. As a relatively small industry, most stars and artistes here are like a family, and it showed during their interactions. We bring to you a selection of only a few of those precious moments.

Photos: Checkmate events/STAR

Brindaban Das and Shahnaz Khushi in a jovial mood.

The ‘Aynabaji’ duo, Chanchal and Nabila, reunite.

Ashfaque Nipun and Elita Karim wear black to the event.

Imtiaz Barshon and Tanzika Amin walking the red carpet together.

Poetic justice served as Intikhab Dinar receives award from Suborna Mustafa.

Emon Chowdhury can’t believe that he won the award!

Suborna Mustafa congratulates Masha for her award.

Tama Mirza and Raihan Rafi looking dapper during the event.

T Sunehra and Rafsan The Chotobhai seen in celebration.