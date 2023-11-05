Actors reap the reward for hard work

Even though Blender’s Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards looks to promote artistes both behind and in front of the camera, there is no denying the star power that lead artistes bring to both your screens and the event that they grace. We talk to 5 standout artistes who won big at the ceremony.

OTT has elevated the film industry as well: Afran Nisho

"It is a childlike feeling to receive awards for your work. Particularly when people vote for you," said Afran Nisho on winning the Best Actor Award for Vicky Zahed's web film Redrum. The actor was also nominated for Tanim Noor's web-series Kaiser. In the last iteration, Nisho won the award for playing the negative role in the web-series Morichika directed by Shihab Shaheen. In his career of two decades, he has dedicated each award he received to the legendary Humayun Faridee. "Whenever I receive an award, I always think of one person, and that is Humayun Faridee. I want to dedicate my achievement to Faridee bhai each time, because I feel despite of being such a great artiste, he was underappreciated."

OTT is a blessing for the entertainment industry, and agreeing to, this Nisho shared that this medium has vastly helped the audience to grow and local industry is in a phase of being able to compete in a wide-open field with international competitors. "The narrations have changed, and audience have become more tolerant and matured that they can accept strong and dark stories. This medium has brought upon a variation of storytelling. At the same time, since OTT has high budget, thus directors can represent good stories in proper way."

"OTT has played a great role in elevating the film industry as well," concluded the actor.

It was a team effort: Mehazabien Chowdhury

Mehazabien Chowdhury earned the nomination for Redrum (film) and Sabrina (series). The actress bagged the award of Best Actress for her web-debut film Redrum directed by Vicky Zahed.

"It feels good for getting recognition, and it has only been possible for my team," she said. "It always motivates me to do better. It mentally prepares you to do better in the future."

What makes this award different from others is that it has so many categories for the technical sides, and it is very important to celebrate them who work so hard behind the camera, because they work really hard for a project to make it better and make it best. However, there are two sectors which could have separate categories: Art Direction and Costume, then it would be a full package, and no one would be left behind.

Artistes usually look forward to awards like National Film Award, and Meril Prothom Alo. Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards has now established itself as another favourite.

Hard work always pays off: Chanchal Chowdhury

When Karagar premiered in Hoichoi last year, Chanchal Chowdhury as the mystery man left an indelible effect on viewers and critics alike. The story of the strange man who appeared out of nowhere in cell 145, which had been sealed for 50 years, along with Chanchal's performance, made it one of the most critically acclaimed series.

The noted actor bagged home the Best Actor (Male) award in the Critics category at the Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022. He was handed the award by Gias Uddin Selim, his mentor, who directed him in Monpura. The film's songs are still fresh in people's mind.

"The Daily Star has been consistently maintaining quality by rewarding the best works in OTT this year. Karagar is very close to my heart, and I don't think I will ever get a story and character as wonderful as this web-series. It won nine awards at the event, and so I am grateful to my fans for supporting us so much," said the actor.

Patience and determination get artistes their dues: Nasir Uddin Khan

The actor weaves magic whenever he comes on-screen. Even with minimal screen-time, he creates an impact. Nasir Uddin Khan received the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, for his performance in the series Syndicate as the nefarious Allen Swapan. The character earned so much love, that it was later turned into a spin-off with the same name.

"Working with Shihab Shaheen and his team was a great experience. I am extremely overwhelmed with the love and support that the audience has showered me upon," said Nasir. About the magic he creates on the screen, the actor humbly shared that his experience in life has taught him many things. "If I share from my early years' experience, I was a service holder for fifteen years, and I had never seen the face of success, neither did I get any increment or promotion. However, I believe patience, hard work and dedication can bring forth the deserved acclamation in one's life."

Happy to have won over the critics: Tasnia Farin

The gorgeous Tasnia Farin won over the critics with her surreal performance as Maha in Karagar. Farin took home the coveted Best Actor (Female) award in the Critics category at the Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022. The actress also wowed the audience with her stellar performance at the event.

"They say, behind every man lies a woman who supports him. However, I am thankful for having a loving husband who has been my strong pillar of support," said Farin after winning the award.

Tasnia Farin looked breathtaking in an exquisite white sequin saree by Festivibe, which she paired up with a beautiful neck piece by Amishee.

"Winning an award motivates an artiste to give their all to audiences, especially critics' awards, because the esteemed jury members have more experience and observation about acting. I am happy that Maha's story was able to touch critics' hearts," said the actress.

