Serving a diverse customer base with tailored solutions

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Trust Bank

The Daily Star (TDS): What is the current state and trend of bank deposits in the country?

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury (AZC): As of April 2025, statistics from Bangladesh Bank show that bank deposits in Bangladesh reached BDT 18.20 lakh crore, reflecting 8.21% year-on-year growth, driven mainly by time deposits. Despite attractive deposit rates between 9% to 13%, high inflation and a lack of public confidence have limited stronger growth in some banks.

In recent times, people in our country have become more conscious about the safety and security of their deposits. Many customers now prioritise trusted banks with strong governance and stability over high interest rates. As a result, we have observed that some banks experienced a decline in total deposits, while well-governed and trusted banks have seen growth. At Trust Bank, this positive trend is reflected in ours.

TDS: What major deposit schemes does your bank currently offer, particularly those tailored to specific customer segments?

AZC: Trust Bank offers a variety of deposit schemes tailored to meet the needs of different customer segments. Students can begin their savings journey with the Trust Student Account and Trust Student DPS account, while senior citizens aged 60 and above can benefit from the Trust Seniors Account, Trust Seniors FDR, and monthly benefit scheme Trust Seniors ECHO. Women can enjoy exclusive features and attractive rates through the Trust Sristi Account, designed specifically for their financial needs. Adult customers have access to regular monthly deposit plans such as the Trust Smart Savers Scheme, Lakhopati Scheme, Trust Millionaire Scheme, and Trust Kotipati Scheme.

Customers at Trust Bank have the flexibility to choose between Conventional and Islamic modes of deposit, ensuring their financial preferences and beliefs are fully respected. Whether opting for traditional interest-based products or Shariah-compliant profit-sharing schemes, all deposit options offer attractive returns. This dual approach allows Trust Bank to serve a diverse customer base with tailored solutions that align with individual values and financial goals.

TDS: What innovations has your bank introduced in terms of technology, payments, and security to benefit depositors?

AZC: Our bank has adopted cutting-edge technologies to ensure a seamless and secure banking experience for our customers. We've launched instant app-based services, including contactless payments, virtual cards, and real-time transactions. Notably, we've successfully implemented innovative digital onboarding solutions, such as the frictionless issuance of Sena Credit Cards, instant debit cards, and auto-generated virtual cards. Looking ahead, we are working on HCE-based payment solutions integrated into a single app. These advancements are backed by a state-of-the-art switching system, with security embedded at every layer to deliver a smooth and safe banking experience.

TDS: What are your bank's future plans for developing new deposit schemes and enhancing operational modes for depositors?

AZC: Trust Bank is committed to understanding the evolving needs of our customers by actively seeking feedback from both our valued clients and branch officials.

As part of our commitment to innovation and customer-centric service, we are developing a Micro Savings Scheme in partnership with top Mobile Financial Service (MFS) providers in Bangladesh. We are also in the process of offering Bancassurance products as a corporate agent to sell insurance products through our distribution channels. Recently, we signed an agreement with the National Pension Authority (NPA) to assist individuals in enrolling in various Universal Pension Schemes and facilitate the collection of monthly subscription instalments through our nationwide banking network. In parallel, we are working on launching a Premium Banking service tailored for high-net-worth individuals, offering personalised financial solutions and exclusive privileges.

TDS: What role do you believe the government should play in strengthening public trust and ensuring the safety of deposits in the banking sector?

AZC: The government plays a critical role in strengthening public trust and ensuring the safety of deposits in the banking sector—particularly in a developing country like Bangladesh, where financial literacy remains limited and institutional transparency faces ongoing challenges. At the heart of this responsibility lies the need for robust regulatory oversight. It is essential that Bangladesh Bank, being the highest regulator, operates independently and efficiently, enforcing prudential regulations relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, and liquidity. Timely and transparent disclosure of banks' financial performance and risk profiles further supports accountability within the sector.

Another crucial area is the protection of depositors' interests. The government must expand and publicise the Deposit Insurance Scheme to boost depositor confidence, particularly among small savers. Periodic reviews and adjustments of the existing coverage limit are needed to reflect inflation and the evolving financial landscape. At the same time, governance and accountability across all banks should be improved through merit-based appointments of board members and executives, stricter enforcement against wilful defaulters and fraud, and greater transparency in bank ownership and related-party lending.

Tackling the high volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) is another priority. The establishment of fast-track courts for loan recovery can help reduce risk. Moreover, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) can play both timely and significant roles in addressing NPLs.