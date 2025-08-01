Not everyone needs to leave their comfort zone. Sometimes, growth is within. 

The phrase "get out of your comfort zone" has become a powerful mantra echoed by corporate leaders, motivational speakers, and self-help advocates. It encourages individuals to step beyond their familiar routines, challenge themselves, and embrace new opportunities for growth.

While this message is compelling, it's important to recognize that following it blindly can sometimes come with a hefty price such as stress, anxiety, and potential damage to both mental and physical health.

The question then arises: Is it necessary for everyone to always push beyond their comfort zones? The answer, quite frankly, is no. Not everyone is built for constant upheaval; instead, a more nuanced approach might be to focus on expanding one's comfort zone. This concept doesn't mean complacency but involves gradually enlarging the boundaries of what feels familiar, creating room for skill development, increased confidence, and sustained well-being.

Expanding your comfort zone offers several advantages. First, it provides a larger scope to develop new skills and deepen your expertise. With a broader territory to operate within, you can set more ambitious yet achievable goals, leading to better performance and more meaningful achievements.

Second, by enlarging this zone, you create a sustainable path for growth that doesn't compromise mental health. In fact, the process of expansion often fosters mental peace and stability, reducing anxiety by making change a more manageable, incremental process.

Furthermore, focusing on expanding your comfort zone aligns with a holistic view of success—one that encompasses both professional excellence and mental well-being. Achieving a healthy balance ensures that success is sustainable, enjoyable, and truly fulfilling.

While there are valid reasons to challenge oneself and venture out, it is equally vital to recognize the importance of expanding and fortifying one's comfort zone. Instead of blindly following the corporate mantra to always "get out," we should encourage a mindset of growth within our limits.

In conclusion, growth is not about reckless push beyond boundaries but about intelligent expansion. By focusing on enlarging our comfort zones, we can achieve extraordinary results while safeguarding our mental health, leading to both professional success and personal well-being.

The writer is the Chief Business Officer at the daily star. He is also the IVLP alumni member of the U.S. state department exchange program.