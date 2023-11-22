Lutfunnahar Piki: An Indomitable Force of Literary Creativity

Emerging author Lutfunnahar Piki becomes the ‘bti The Daily Star Stellar Woman’ in the ‘Writing’ category in 2023. Stellar Women is a joint initiative by bti and The Daily Star to recognize young and emerging women from different sectors who are taking the nation forward with significant contributions

Lutfunnahar Begum's journey to Lutfunnahar Piki is a novel-like tale of perseverance, resilience, and empowerment. Her story proves that once passion ignites, there's no turning back, regardless of life stage. Her ability to fulfill her dreams at every stage is an inspiration to aspiring female writers.

Growing up in a large Chattogram family as the youngest of eleven siblings, Piki initially wrote poems as a hobby in class nine. She even wrote columns for Bichitra magazine and Ittefaq's 'Torun Kontho,' though her poems remained unpublished. Pressured by her family's academic aspirations, she pursued a more 'stable' career path for financial security, initially hesitant to make writing her profession.

With a doctor father and accomplished siblings, she succumbed to family pressure and took admission tests at Chattogram University and Dhaka University. In 1993, fate led her to enroll in Economics at Dhaka University. As the youngest, she lived with her eldest brother, a General Manager at Bangladesh Bank, who closely supervised her every move. She studied economics and earned a Master's degree from Dhaka University under his guidance and encouragement. During this period, with her brother's inspiration, she took the 18th BCS exams and joined the National Board of Revenue.

She enjoyed her work in economics but missed her passion for writing and higher education opportunities. In 2001, she secured a fully-funded PhD with a teaching assistantship and stipend at Texas A&M University, USA. However, her student visa was rejected twice due to the aftermath of 9/11. Undeterred, she married a supportive law grad and fellow BCS cadre in 2002 who actively encouraged her to pursue her ambitions. This led Piki to pursue a Master's degree at York University in Canada in 2002.

After giving birth to her son, Lutfunnahar Piki faced significant challenges in finding suitable childcare and relied on her siblings for help. Undeterred, she maintained her dignity and grace. Later, she moved to Australia with her husband and son to pursue a PhD in economics at Monash University, Melbourne. Her first year was tough as her husband had to leave, leaving her to balance home, research, and childcare responsibilities.

In 2016, she returned to Bangladesh with a PhD but felt something was missing in her life. While talking to her husband, she realized she should start writing again. Despite her initial reluctance, her husband's unwavering support encouraged her to publish her debut novel, "Otoppor" in 2019. She chose the pen name Lutfunnahar Piki, derived from the childhood nickname given to her by one of her brothers, making it both unique and sentimental.

Initially, she wasn't very enthusiastic about "Otoppor" but it resonated well with audiences, addressing themes of women's struggles at home and in society, empowerment, and social issues. Encouraged by readers and specifically her publisher, she went on to publish two more novels, "Jalbondi Jibon" (2020) and "Shomapti" (2021), delving into darker themes like postpartum depression, communal violence, natural justice, and stories of humanity. Recently, Piki released an anthology of short stories titled "Krishnochura O Radhachurar Golpo" (2022) and a collection of poems titled "Shob Borsha Kodomer Noy" (2023).

Her experimental approach to literature showcases her determination to carve a unique place for herself in Bangladesh's literary landscape. Lutfunnahar Piki understands the struggles of female writers and believes that women should nurture their respective talents to develop their own creative spaces no matter what anyone says. She thanks bti and The Daily Star for recognizing her work and giving her the platform she deserves.