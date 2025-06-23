Why we should keep our hobbies alive

Drawing came to me before I learnt my first alphabet. My earliest memories are of sketching and painting circles and flowers on the pages of books, walls, and any surface on which crayons would sit well. Once, to my sister's absolute horror, I coloured an entire page of her homework completely blue. My teachers would often note how I traced letters along the lines of my notebook in various colours. Throughout my school years, I was deeply immersed in many activities both creative and athletic, but drawing and painting were the only ones I stuck with throughout the years.

This particular hobby nurtured something essential within me, something that extended beyond the simple act of creating. It became a way for me to express myself, to find joy in experimentation, and to develop patience.

Then came adulthood and I found myself tasked to take on more responsibilities. Career and academic aspirations filled my schedule, and the vibrancy of my many hobbies began to fade into insignificance.

When I do return to drawing, perhaps once every six months, I am reminded of my self-imposed exile from my creative mind space into the relentless rat race. But sacrificing the joy of hobbies in exchange for productivity has never felt like an emotionally fulfilling trade-off.

There was also a part of me that carried an unspoken shame for practising something for years without achieving mastery. But perhaps this expectation is flawed. I doubt it even existed before the internet had romanticised the idea of a monetised hobby.

We must free ourselves from the belief that every activity we pursue must lead to perfection. Some things can be done purely for the joy they bring, offering an escape from rigid expectations. Not every skill we cultivate needs to be showcased to an audience, and not every endeavour must serve a purpose beyond personal fulfilment.

Hobbies are not just sources of amusement; they can also be challenging – a stark contrast to the ease of doomscrolling. However, they may, in fact, be the key to overall well-being. Since most of our pursuits are for the sake of a better life, integrating small doses of activities that bring us gradual satisfaction can leave us feeling happier and more fulfilled in the present.

I will admit that part of my neglect of these pursuits stems from indulging in social media's short-form content. After a busy day, it's easier to spend hours scrolling through my phone than to take out the painting supplies tucked away at the back of my room. It often feels more sensible to do nothing, knowing that by morning, another financially promising goal will demand my attention. Why would I spend hours creating something that, quite frankly, never ends up looking the way I want it to?

Yet, nothing compares to the satisfaction of watching something take form over time. Perhaps the key to maintaining hobbies is to carve out small, intentional moments for them. Hopefully, over time, these small efforts will accumulate into something meaningful, ensuring that our creative selves are not buried under the weight of responsibilities but thrive alongside them.