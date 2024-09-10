Are you thinking of getting into volunteering?

Many students have opted for volunteering as an activity to enhance their CVs and better equip themselves for securing future opportunities. Universities and employers value volunteer experience as it demonstrates commitment and a willingness to help others. However, many often jump at the first opportunity without considering whether it aligns with their goals and values. This is one of the reasons why many students are unable to make the most of their volunteer work. After all, it requires constant dedication and effort into a cause that a lot of people feel strongly about. So, finding a volunteering role that aligns with one's interest is important. Here's what you should know before diving in.

Find your passion

Volunteering entails that you aren't bound to carry out any specific tasks. This means that there is a chance you may lose interest in the work overtime. To prevent this, search for organisations that work towards a cause that aligns with your passions. Whether it's helping children, supporting environmental causes, or aiding disadvantaged communities, choose work that resonates with you. This alignment will keep you motivated and engaged for a long time.

Be ready to adapt

Most volunteering positions don't have rigid work hours. However, in crucial times, immediate action is required. In such situations, showing responsibility and dedication can be an opportunity for growth. Be prepared for challenges and for taking on an increase in workload as you become a more active member of the organisation.

Mind your mental health

A lot of volunteering work involves dealing with issues like humanitarian crises and social injustice. These are tough issues and have severe consequences on the people that it affects.

Even if it's an issue that you feel strongly about, you can feel emotionally drained from working around them. In such cases, consider what you need to do. Whether you want a small break or need to take on fewer responsibilities, communicate with the team and be sensitive about it. As a privileged member of society, you should acknowledge that you have the luxury of distancing yourself from these issues as opposed to entire communities who do not. And these very issues impact all facets of their lives.

Staying motivated

While public recognition of volunteers' efforts is a huge motivation boost, it may not be enough to keep everyone incentivised. Oftentimes, there isn't any tangible recognition, which can feel rather demotivating. This is precisely why you should work towards a cause that you care about and spurs you on. There is no greater reward than striving to make a positive difference, especially when it involves a noble cause.

Understanding these aspects of volunteering will prepare you for what to expect and how to navigate the challenges that may arise. While volunteering can be emotionally taxing, it's also gratifying. Your commitment and dedication can make a real difference in the lives of others.

Adrin Sarwar is a writer, a student of Printing and Publications, and an illustrator