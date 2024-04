Competing against 451 teams from 77 countries, the Bangladeshi robotics team "Robonium Bangladesh" clinched the 5th position in the World Robot Olympiad 2023 in the "Future Innovators (Senior)" category, held in Panama.

The young team consisted of Israfil Shaheen Arannya of Cantonment Public School and College, Rangpur, and Qazi Mostahid Labib and Tafsir Tahrim of Sunnydale.