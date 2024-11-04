Whoever becomes next US president would call for elections in Bangladesh: Shamsuddoza Sajen

The US will hold its presidential election tomorrow on November 5. There is much speculation about what changes in US foreign policy might occur, depending on whether the Republican candidate Donald Trump or the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris wins.

Could the election results impact not only the two ongoing wars in the world but also Bangladesh's internal politics? What are Trump and Kamala's views on Bangladesh?

In today's Viewsroom, The Daily Star's journalist and researcher Shamsuddoza Sajen joins us to discuss the upcoming US presidential election and its potential effects on Bangladesh.