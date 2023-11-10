Day labourer Abdul Wahid Sardar awarded for transforming roadside landscape

In a striking visual transformation along the Rajarhat-Chuknagar road, rows of meticulously planted trees catch the eye, all thanks to the passion and dedication of Md Abdul Wahid Sardar. Despite his role as a day labourer, Sardar has taken it upon himself to plant and nurture hundreds of trees, bearing the costs personally.

Recognising his exceptional commitment, Wahid was honoured with the prestigious Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award-1421. His remarkable initiative stands as a testament to the impact that individual efforts can have on the broader landscape, creating a greener and more sustainable environment for all.