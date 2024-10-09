Two doctors treated more than 100 injured in July protesters

July 18, 2024. Anti-discrimination student movement in Dhanmondi-27. Many are dead, hundreds of injured people are running to the hospital. But there is no way to get treatment for fear of arrest. Law enforcers have occupied the road in front of the hospitals. And most of the hospitals were overflowing with the injured.

Dhanmondi is like a war zone. In this situation, two young doctors Dr Arthi Zukhrif and Dr Hritisha Akhter Mithen came forward. Ignoring the threat of arrest, the two young Turks turned the garage of the house into a makeshift first aid centre.

During the movement, they treated more than 100 injured people.

Today's Star Special features these two indomitable doctors.