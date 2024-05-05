News Multimedia
Mud houses: Providing shelter from harsh temperatures

During the relentless heatwave, as urban dwellers seek respite amidst the concrete jungle, those residing in mud houses across rural areas of Dinajpur and neighbouring districts find themselves considerably more at ease.

Despite the scorching temperatures outside, the interior of these mud dwellings remains notably cooler. Even in the absence of electric fans, the mud rooms provide a surprisingly comfortable environment. Hence, they have earned the nickname of "natural air-conditioned rooms".

