Golam Nafiz, who was unconscious after being hit by the bullet, is hanging from the rickshaw's legs. Flag tied on one side of the head. Dull legs droop. This scene made thousands of people cry.

Ignoring the bloodshed and threats of the police, the brave rickshaw puller Noor Mohammad first tried to take Nafiz to a hospital near Farmgate.

On today's Star Connects Noor narrates the story to The Daily Star.