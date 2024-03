Gawsia Twin Peak is a spectacular structure on Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi. Renowned architect Mustapha Khalid Palash's firm Vistara Architects designed the building.

Architect Palash has urged the general public not to go to the building he designed after the Bailey Road fire incident.

When contacted, the building owner blamed the architect if there are any discrepancies.

He claimed the building was constructed after all necessary approvals.