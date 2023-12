The price of potatoes has begun an upward climb in the market. Last week retail was selling at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg but on Monday old potato price increased by Tk 25-30 per kg.

Wholesale price of old potatoes was Tk 47-48 per kg last week but on Monday it was Tk 68. The price of new potatoes has also increased.

Several shops in Karwan Bazaar were visited to find that retail price of old potatoes stood at Tk 80 per kg on Monday.