They raise their fists. Inside, I fall asleep to the sound of rain
The dumpster diver
and the plastic smoker
raised their fists. I was
in the solemn, trapped
by the sound of birds
dying on the grass, I
was entertained and
irritant. I was not changed
by the sound skin and
bones make when they hit the sky—
I was asleep, dreaming
of the rain: you fell
invisibly, and you washed
the wound on the grass
like god's loudest hose
as we sat and chewed
loudly, on our tongues (forgive us),
in invisible estates, undreaming
and muffled. All was silent then
the way all is silent when we speak.
I was trapped by the sound of
the birds as a thousand voices
ungathered and amputated
found their way to a corner
where the rain was the rain and
not the sound of dust
washing away.
Raian Abedin is a poet, a student of Biochemistry, and a contributor for The Daily Star.
Comments