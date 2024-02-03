People, places, things

I do not know how I remember

I remember summers by the smell of mangoes

I remember springs by the smell of flowers

I was born on the twenty-second day of Srabon

The fourth month of the Bangla calendar

I remember grief by the smell of rain.

In the summertime,

My mother cuts me a plate full of ripe mangoes

She brings it to my room

Hoping I would talk to her.

My mother, a woman in her late fifties

Leans on my wooden doorframe

As I stare into her ageing eyes.

Her hair, whiter than the winter morning fog

Freckles scattered across her flushed cheeks

Like constellations in the Milky Way

Her bone-weary gait, like a soldier awaiting to return home

I wonder if she was always my mother

Was she born to be my mother?

Who was she when she was twenty-three and young?

Were her eyes always filled with worldly dilemmas and what to cook for dinner?

Has it ever sparkled like stars after a new moon?

Did she ever cut herself a plate full of mangoes?

What were the things she worried about before she was my mother?

Did she find me in a dream?

Begged God to send me her way?

I stare at my mother, a woman in her late fifties

My mind starts to wonder yet again,

Who am I?

Who will I be at fifty-six?

Was I born to be your daughter, mother?

Will I always be your daughter, mother?

People, places, things

I do not know how I remember

I remember my mother by her soft, and warm hands

Her orna that smells like my entire life

And love, by a plate full of ripe mangoes.

Jannatul Naeem Tasmiah is a student of English Literature at Jahangirnagar University.