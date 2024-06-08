burnt honey
the terracotta stain
as i stand in my kitchen
with hands hovering over the tawa in which i cooked my morning paratha
i see the bubbles in the kettle
and move one of my hands to infuse the water with tea leaves and cardamom
after all, everyone is home.
stacks of unwashed plates in the sink
leaning, like the tower of Pisa
i let my hands drown in the smoke
i quite like the smell of cloves, even more when they're burning
turning charcoal in front of my eyes
while my henna darkens and it dries.
i turn the button as right as it goes
remove the tawa and pull back my long sleeved shirt so it rests above my elbows
i put my hands close to the sapphire flame
the heat makes me feel something
it makes me feel better
burning but better.
'what's the weather today, alexa?'
43 degrees, i hear from the living room
i pour the milk inside the kettle
i take two teacups out , fill it with tea
mix a spoon of ginger and dash of honey
and i pull my sleeves down, purple patches peaking through the translucent cream linen.
i give him the tea
he complains about my henna possibly staining the white shirt
and notices his marks through it
eyes fixated on it, like it's a piece of art
before they're shut;
ignored, like a masterpiece he cannot afford.
he raises his gaze to my face
his iris pulls and his pupils dilate
a curve breaks open a familiar dimple
as he compliments my henna and the tea
even the honey, like i don't mix a spoonful everyday.
i smile, as i burn my tongue on my cup
with a closed fist to endure the heat of the sip
like the one i took not too many cups of burnt honey before.
here, open arms come with a closed fist
just like tea comes with burnt honey.
"Burnt honey" was the winning entry in last month's Khero Khata.
Marissa Waiz is just another 17-year-old girl from Dhaka who writes by taking every minor inconvenience as inspiration.
