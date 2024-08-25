What you need to know to stay safe

Carcinogens are substances that can cause cancer, and they are more common than you might think. They can be found in the air we breathe, the products we use, and even the foods we eat. But just because you come into contact with a carcinogen does not mean you will automatically get cancer. It depends on how much you are exposed to and your genetic makeup.

One of the most well-known carcinogens is tobacco. Whether you are smoking or inhaling secondhand smoke, tobacco contains at least 70 chemicals that can damage your DNA and lead to cancer. Even smokeless tobacco is not safe.

Radon, a naturally occurring gas, becomes dangerous when it accumulates indoors. It is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, and since you can not see or smell it, testing your home is essential.

Then there is asbestos, once commonly used in building materials. If its tiny fibres become airborne and are inhaled, they can lodge in your lungs and cause serious health problems, including cancer.

Even foods can be risky. Crispy, browned foods like roasted potatoes can release acrylamide, a chemical that has been linked to cancer in animals. Limiting these foods might help reduce your risk.

Other everyday carcinogens include formaldehyde in household products, ultraviolet rays from the sun or tanning beds, alcohol, processed meats, engine exhaust, and polluted air.

Understanding these risks and making small changes in your daily routine can help you protect your health and reduce your exposure to these common carcinogens.