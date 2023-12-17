Weight loss and brain health: impact on intracranial hypertension symptoms

New research published in the journal Neurology has highlighted a connection between body weight and a brain condition called idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH). This condition involves increased pressure around the brain and spinal cord, causing symptoms like headaches and vision problems.

Studies show that losing weight can help reduce this pressure and improve the course of IIH. Scientists reviewed different ways to help people lose weight and improve IIH symptoms. They found that bariatric surgery, a type of weight loss surgery, was the most effective in reducing the pressure around the brain.

On the other hand, a programme involving various lifestyle changes was found to be the least helpful. The researchers suggest that for women with IIH and a BMI (body mass index) above 35, bariatric surgery might be considered as a way to manage their condition. However, the data used for this conclusion was limited, and there are important things to consider. For example, how much weight someone needs to lose to really help with IIH is not fully understood yet. Also, the study did not look at the safety of these weight loss methods, which is crucial for making decisions about treatment.

Additionally, there is a lack of information about certain medications that can help with weight loss, which are being used more in treating IIH. So, while the study suggests that bariatric surgery could be the most effective, there are still some important questions and safety concerns that need more investigation before making firm recommendations.