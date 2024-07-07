Over 3 million annual deaths due to alcohol and drug use, the majority among men

A new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) underscores the profound impact of alcohol and drug consumption worldwide. In 2019, alcohol alone contributed to 2.6 million deaths annually, representing 4.7% of all deaths, with an additional 0.6 million deaths attributed to psychoactive drug use. Notably, the majority of these deaths—2 million from alcohol and 0.4 million from drugs—affected men.

WHO's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health highlights that an estimated 400 million people globally live with alcohol use disorders, including 209 million with alcohol dependence. These disorders significantly increase the risk of chronic diseases and mental health conditions and contribute to preventable deaths and societal burdens.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, emphasises the urgent need for comprehensive actions to mitigate these impacts and ensure accessible treatment for substance use disorders. The report calls for global commitment to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 3.5 by 2030, focusing on reducing substance use and improving treatment accessibility.

Despite a slight decline in alcohol-related death rates since 2010, the overall number remains alarmingly high, particularly in the WHO European and African Regions. The report identifies alcohol's role in various diseases, with 1.6 million deaths linked to noncommunicable diseases, 724,000 to injuries, and 284,000 to communicable diseases like HIV and tuberculosis.

Global per capita alcohol consumption decreased marginally, from 5.7 litres in 2010 to 5.5 litres in 2019. However, heavy episodic drinking—defined as consuming at least 60 g of pure alcohol on one or more occasions—remains prevalent, particularly among men, contributing to associated health risks and disabilities.

The report also highlights disparities in treatment accessibility, with significant gaps in coverage despite effective treatment options. Only a fraction of those in need receive treatment services, ranging from less than 1% to 35% across reporting countries. Stigma, discrimination, and misconceptions about treatment efficacy further hinder access to and prioritisation of substance use disorders in health agendas.

To address these challenges, WHO calls for intensified efforts across eight strategic areas, including advocacy campaigns, strengthening prevention and treatment capacities, and enhancing training for health professionals. The implementation of the Global Alcohol Action Plan 2022–2030, focusing on the SAFER package, is emphasised alongside increased resource mobilisation and innovative funding mechanisms.

In conclusion, the WHO report underscores the global health and social impact of alcohol and drug use, advocating for coordinated international actions to reduce substance use and improve treatment accessibility. By prioritising these efforts, governments and partners can work towards mitigating the devastating consequences of substance use disorders and achieving global health goals by 2030.

Source: World Health Organisation