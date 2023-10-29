Dr Mujibur Rahman specialises in leading a healthy life without medicine. Recently, he spoke at a seminar on "How to Live a Medicine-Free Life" organised by Vantage Natural Health Clinic, which was held at Krishibid Institute Auditorium, Dhaka.

He discussed seven ways to live a healthy life without medicine in this seminar. These seven methods are: 1. Good food and good water (natural food and alkaline water), 2. Gut Health (Healthy Gut), 3. Proper breathing, 4. 17-hour fasting (short fasting); 5. physical exercise 6. Peace of mind and good sleep 7. Regular sun exposure (9am-11am / 3pm-5pm)

Vantage Natural Health Clinic offers alternative and nature-based and complete science-based treatment to patients suffering from various diseases. He talks about a variety of topics including food preparation, natural food ingredients and diet and exercise regimens based on his personal experience applying his knowledge on his own body and later on his clinic's patients with excellent results. By consuming these medicinal foods as per the rules, people do not have to visit any doctor for medicine, and they can live a healthy life without any tests or medicines. By following all these rules and taking these foods, any person can realise that his body is completely disease-free and able to produce the energy required by his body.

He is also conducting a special breakfast programme where he and his trained team are showing practically what kind of food a person should eat at the beginning of the day and how to prepare them for a healthy and drug-free life. Also, the method of cooking different foods in the right way will also be shown there.

In this new and special method of his, so far, numerous patients have been treated for various complex diseases. Patients suffering from various diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, and cancer, are living a healthy and normal life with this service.

For the benefit of the people of Bangladesh, he published two books entitled "Cure of Diseases by Natural Ways: Healthy Diet and Living Advice" and "The Secret of Dr Mujibur Rahman's 7 Formulas for a Healthy Life without Medicines". The books mainly focus on how people can cure diseases naturally through healthy eating habits and lead a medicine-free life.

He has many videos for each disease on why each disease occurs and how to cure it without medicine, and he also has several videos on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram on how to prepare medicinal foods. By following these, a person can live a full, healthy life. His main objective is to encourage the people of Bangladesh to cure diseases in a natural way without medicine, as a result of which they will be able to live a healthy and normal life.