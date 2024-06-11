A typical Pakistan conundrum

As it so often happens in major ICC events, Pakistan have very little in their hands regarding the prospect of advancing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. And, as always, it is mostly a making of their own.

Even till the 14th over of the second innings during the Pakistan-India blockbuster clash in New York on Sunday, the broadcaster's win predictor accorded over a 90 percent chance for Babar Azam and Co in their chase of a meagre yet tricky 120-run target -- and it was only understandable as Pakistan needed 40 off the final six overs with seven wickets in hand.

However, Pakistan did what Pakistan usually do with their long-earned 'unpredictable' tag -- given due to their nature of flipping an imminent outcome on its head -- kicking in as they went on to lose the game by six runs.

Pakistan's Super Over loss to co-hosts USA in their tournament opener was definitely a major upset in the tournament. However, none can claim it was an absolute shocker -- especially for the way the USA have been playing in recent games and also due to Pakistan's pedigree of being at the wrong end of upsets on big occasions.

For Pakistan to progress, on top of winning against Canada today, at the same ground where they had let India snatch the game away from their grasp, and then against Ireland in their final group game on June 16, Babar and Co will have to hope for either India or the USA to lose their final two group fixtures.

Then again, if the clash between India and the USA -- both of whom have won both their matches so far and lead the points table -- gets washed out in New York on June 12, that would also end Pakistan's chances of progressing with both India and USA making it to Super Eight.

Meanwhile, if Canada manage to pull off an unlikely upset over India and the USA go on to lose their remaining games then it would bring the net run rate into the equation in determining whether Pakistan, Canada, or the USA would progress.

However, among teams that are usually touted as title contenders before the mega T20 event, Pakistan may be the only side to be familiar with such complex scenarios. Having lost their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan were backed into such a corner that needed them to win their final group game and the materialisation of the unlikely event of the Netherlands beating South Africa in the group phase -- and that's what exactly happened.

Despite their see-saw nature in such events, Pakistan are one of the most successful sides in the T20 World Cup -- with them playing the semifinals six times in eight previous editions, ending as runners-up in 2022 and 2007, and lifting their solitary trophy in 2009.

The odds may be stacked heavily against Pakistan, but they will hope for a typical Pakistan solution for the typical Pakistan conundrum that they are faced with.