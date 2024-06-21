Tigers target ‘unconventional paths’ in ‘bonus’ quest

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during team training at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on June 19, 2024, ahead of their T20 World Cup Super Eights fixture against Australia. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh had specific dreams going into this T20 World Cup: to make the Super Eight stage by qualifying from Group D. With that target achieved, a bigger mountain now stands before them.

What coach Chandika Hathurusingha said at the press conference on Wednesday may not reflect the team's overall sentiment, but it remains to be seen whether it can ignite the passion required for the task ahead.

While the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Soumya Sarkar had oozed optimism in going far ahead of the tournament, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remarked that fans should not have high expectations since the Tigers often wear expectations like a burden. Past World Cups and many big tournaments, especially finals, are cases in point.

There are no Associate teams in Bangladesh's way in the Super Eight. First comes Australia, shortly followed by India, before the Tigers take on Afghanistan in their final Super Eight game.

"Yeah, I mean, when we came into the tournament, our first target was to get into this Super Eight. So, I think we achieved that with… what can I say, our bowlers kept us in the game? So, we played the conditions really well, used the conditions in our favor," Hathurusingha said.

"So going forward for us, being here, we're very happy to be here. And then anything from here for us is a bonus. So, we play with a lot of freedom. And we are going to challenge all three teams the best we can," he further claimed.

It might be that he wanted to downplay the pressure. For Bangladesh, as they are not one of the Associate nations at this World Cup, winning is the only target. But given Bangladesh's lackluster performances in the T20I format, even making the Super Eight was a big achievement.

Thus, along with the freedom to express their game, Hathurusingha reminded the players that they would have to play the roles they are responsible for.

"This game, why do we start playing this game? To enjoy," Hathurusingha said about why players come into cricket.

"So that fact of enjoyment, we don't take it away from the players. How big is the game? That doesn't mean that they have a free license to go and do whatever they want. So, the enjoyment factor is always at the forefront, but they have to do their role for the team," he added.

But this World Cup has served playing conditions that helped Bangladesh's cause so far. Going forward, there is no guarantee of that happening. Bangladesh had not been able to see the wicket for the game but were able to assess conditions with wind directions coming into play in quite a few games. Clear planning with the ball has been evident in this tournament. Hathurusingha said they might do something unique when asked if they want to beat Australia.

"Planning and decision-making give them a lot of belief that if you are not afraid to make decisions and be brave, you can compete with them [Australia]. We will probably take some unconventional paths to beat some teams," he added.

It remains to be seen whether Hathurusingha downplaying pressure is the first step in the Tigers' "unconventional path" as they look to secure a maiden berth in the knockout stage of the premier event.