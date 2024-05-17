Tigers to play T20 WC warm-ups against USA and India 

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two T20 World Cup warm-up matches against USA and India on May 28 and June 1, respectively, before taking on Sri Lanka in their opening tournament fixture on June 8 in Dallas, USA.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's side will take on the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the venue for the Tigers' match against Sri Lanka, following a three-match T20I series against the co-hosts running from May 21 to May 25 before they face off against India to complete their World Cup build-up. While the ICC confirmed that the second warm-up game will take place in the USA, the time and venue for the contest are yet to be announced.

Photo: BCB

The Tigers left the country in the early hours of Thursday and landed at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, USA on Friday.

Photo: BCB

A total of 17 teams will play the warm-up games, including South Africa, who are playing an intra-squad on the 29th in Florida.

Photo: BCB

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

Monday 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30 [9:30 pm Bangladesh time]

Australia v Namibia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies v Australia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBA USA