Tigers brace for taxing Super Eight

Bangladesh are in poll position to reach the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after their victory over the Netherlands on Thursday and are set to be placed in Group 1 in the next phase, arguably the tougher of the two groups.

The Tigers currently have four points in three matches, having beaten Sri Lanka earlier and then losing to South Africa. A victory or a washout against Nepal in their final group-stage match on June 17 will seal their spot in Super Eight.

Even if they get stunned by Nepal, they would still qualify if Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands, or if the Lankans don't lose the match by a big margin or if the match gets washed out.

If Bangladesh get through, they will be in Group 1 alongside India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Although the group-phase is not yet over, Bangladesh's group and opponents are already fixed owing to the ICC's pre-tournament seeding of Super Eight.

The top two ranked teams in each group in the first round were allotted the first and second seeding ahead of the tournament, meaning finishing first or second in the group will not make any difference.

Bangladesh were originally not part of the pre-tournament seeding as South Africa and Sri Lanka were given the first and second spot from group D.

As Sri Lanka have been knocked out and South Africa are already through, Bangladesh are now vying for Sri Lanka's vacant D2 slot.

Because of this pre-tournament seeding system, the Tigers will have to take on two tournament favourites and a dangerous Afghanistan side in the Super Eight while in the other group, two associate sides—the USA and Scotland – are vying for spots alongside the West Indies and South Africa.

If given the choice, the Tigers would've definitely preferred to take South Africa's place in Group 1, but with that not being a possibility, they have to begin bracing themselves for the uphill challenge in Super Eight.

The matches against Australia and India are scheduled to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 21 and 22 respectively, a venue that has produced the two lowest aggregate scoring matches so far in the competition.

England decimated Oman in Antigua, bundled them out for a mere 47 and chased the total down in 3.1 overs while Australia skittled out Namibia for 72 and chased it down inside six overs.

It will be a challenge for the Bangladesh batters to withstand the Indian and Australian attacks in Antigua if sent to bat first. However, Bangladesh can also turn the tables on them with their bowling attack if they get the first crack with the ball.

Bangladesh will then face Afghanistan in Kingstown on June 24, the same venue where they beat the Netherlands.

In the Netherlands match, the pitch had something for the faster bowlers and some variable bounce early on but run-making was not that laborious afterwards.

Taking early wickets against Afghanistan, a team dependent on the top-order, and tackling their lethal spin attack will be the key for the Tigers. The Caribbean conditions should aid Bangladesh, however, given their tough draw in the Super Eight, the path to semifinals looks treacherous for the Tigers.