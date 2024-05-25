T20 World Cup 2024
The World Cup mission is yet to start: Lipu

PHOTO: STAR

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu expressed his frustration over Bangladesh's performance against hosts USA, but he is looking forward to how the Tigers perform in the all-important mega event: ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side hit new lows in T20I when they suffered a series defeat against lower-ranked USA with one match to spare, sparking huge criticism among the cricket fans back home. 

"The World Cup mission is yet to start. We are playing a series. We have announced the squad with the eye on the World Cup. We were thinking lot before announcing the World Cup squad. Unexpected as everybody were not in form. 

"We also failed to get results as per our desire. Really frustrating as were in good position to win both matches against USA," said the former national skipper yesterday while talking to reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today. 

"Nobody expected this team started the tour in such way. But it's now a reality. The players will get 12 more days after this series and they must come out from this outcome. They know it will be an old memory if they can play better cricket in the World Cup," he continued. 

Lipu also informed that they kept their faith on this squad and that's why they didn't feel to make any changes before the deadline, which ended today. 
 

Gazi Ashraf Hossain Liputigersbangladesh cricketBangladesh v USA T20I seriesT20 World Cup 2024
push notification