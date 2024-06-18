T20 World Cup 2024: Saikat named in umpires’ list for Super 8s
Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat was listed in the list of umpires who will be officiating in the Super 8s matches of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies.
All the officials have been announced for the upcoming Super 8s stage. USA, in their first T20 World Cup appearance, will kickstart the Super Eight stage against South Africa on Wednesday at 8.30pm (Bangladesh Time).
Sharfuddoula had already officiated the group stage matches.
He has earlier officiated in many ICC events which include the ICC Women's World Cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018.
Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA's historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
They will officiate the clash against South Africa on June 19, along with Joel Wilson, who will be the TV Umpire.
Wilson then joins Gaffaney on the field for USA v England in Barbados on June 23.
Jomboy's cricket guide for baseball fans watching the T20 World Cup 2024
Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the clash between Australia and India, and then Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia v Bangladesh.
Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England's meeting with the West Indies, with Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid as TV Umpire. He will then be one of the on-field umpires alongside Chris Brown for England's second Group 2 game against South Africa.
Super 8s – Match Official appointments
June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere
June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat
Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown
June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel
TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock
June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Chris Brown
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker
TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf
June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock
TV Umpire: Langton Rusere
Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon
June 23: USA v England (Barbados)
Referee: David Boon
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf
TV Umpire: Chris Brown
Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat
June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)
Referee: Jeff Crowe
On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)
Referee: Richie Richardson
On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon
TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza
Comments