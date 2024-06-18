T20 World Cup 2024: Saikat named in umpires’ list for Super 8s

Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat was listed in the list of umpires who will be officiating in the Super 8s matches of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies.

All the officials have been announced for the upcoming Super 8s stage. USA, in their first T20 World Cup appearance, will kickstart the Super Eight stage against South Africa on Wednesday at 8.30pm (Bangladesh Time).

Sharfuddoula had already officiated the group stage matches.

He has earlier officiated in many ICC events which include the ICC Women's World Cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018.

Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA's historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

They will officiate the clash against South Africa on June 19, along with Joel Wilson, who will be the TV Umpire.

Wilson then joins Gaffaney on the field for USA v England in Barbados on June 23.

Jomboy's cricket guide for baseball fans watching the T20 World Cup 2024

Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the clash between Australia and India, and then Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia v Bangladesh.

Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England's meeting with the West Indies, with Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid as TV Umpire. He will then be one of the on-field umpires alongside Chris Brown for England's second Group 2 game against South Africa.

Super 8s – Match Official appointments

June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere



June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat

Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown

June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel

TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock

June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Chris Brown

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker

TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere

Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth

Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon

June 23: USA v England (Barbados)

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf

TV Umpire: Chris Brown

Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat

June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth

TV Umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

