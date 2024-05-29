T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Sri Lanka in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions and the runners-up of the 2009 edition, are set to face Bangladesh in their tournament opener in Texas on June 8, followed by matches against South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands in Group D.

Sri Lanka

***Sri Lanka amassed 260 for six against Kenya in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup – which remains the highest innings total in the competition. The Lankans won the match by 172 runs, also a still-standing record in terms of winning margin by runs.

***In their title-winning campaign in 2014, Sri Lanka bowled out the Netherlands for 39 – the lowest-ever score in the tournament. That match also produced the lowest-ever match aggregate in the tournament's history. In fact, three of the top four lowest-ever scores have been inflicted by the Lankans.

***In T20 World Cups, Sri Lanka bowlers gave away the most number of wide deliveries, 222, while their oppositions had been guilty of conceding a record 231 wides.

***In the competition's history, four Sri Lanka players have earned at least three Player of the Match awards. Trailing behind Sri Lanka are India, England and the West Indies who have three representatives in the category.