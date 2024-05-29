T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

T20 World Cup 2024
Most Viewed

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Pakistan in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions who reached the final of the 2022 edition, are set to face the co-hosts USA in their tournament opener in Texas on June 6, followed by matches against India, Ireland and Canada in Group A.

Pakistan

***In T20Is, Pakistan are yet to lose against Canada, Hong Kong, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Scotland, and the UAE.

***While no other team have been guilty of bowling more than 30 no-balls in the history of T20 World Cups, Pakistan bowlers have overstepped on 46 occasions so far. They also gave away the most extras, 399 in total.

***In T20 World Cups, Pakistan spinners have scalped four or more wickets in an innings six times, whereas no other team's spinners have pulled off a four-for more than three times.

Related topic:
Pakistan cricket team
