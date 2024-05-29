T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Pakistan in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions who reached the final of the 2022 edition, are set to face the co-hosts USA in their tournament opener in Texas on June 6, followed by matches against India, Ireland and Canada in Group A.

Pakistan

***In T20Is, Pakistan are yet to lose against Canada, Hong Kong, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Scotland, and the UAE.

***While no other team have been guilty of bowling more than 30 no-balls in the history of T20 World Cups, Pakistan bowlers have overstepped on 46 occasions so far. They also gave away the most extras, 399 in total.

***In T20 World Cups, Pakistan spinners have scalped four or more wickets in an innings six times, whereas no other team's spinners have pulled off a four-for more than three times.