Smash the records!

MILESTONES IN SIGHT

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and India captain Rohit Sharma are set to make their ninth appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, becoming the only cricketers to take part in every edition of the tournament. After Shakib and Rohit, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have taken part in the greatest number of T20 World Cups, as quartet appeared in the first seven editions of the tournament.

India captain Rohit Sharma holds the record of playing the most number of matches in the ICC T20 World Cup, having appeared in 39 games in eight editions. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is hot on Rohit's heels, as the all-rounder has played 36 matches in eight T20 World Cup appearances. Australia's David Warner is third in the list amongst active cricketers, having played 34 games in the tournament.

India superstar Virat Kohli tops the list for the most runs in T20 World Cups, accounting for 1141 runs in five editions. He was the highest run-getter in the 2014 edition with 319 runs in six matches – the highest by any batter in a single Men's T20 World Cup. Another active player on this elite list is Kohli's teammate and India captain, Rohit. The opening batter is not very far behind Kohli, sitting in fourth spot with 963 runs. A series of explosive innings from him could propel him to a higher rank on this list.

Among the top five wicket-takers, which mainly consists of four spin-bowling experts, Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Shakib holds a substantial lead. He is the sole active player within this elite group and three more scalps will take his tally to a remarkable 50 T20 World Cup wickets.

Records on the brink of breaking

Virat Kohli has scored 103 fours in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and is just behind Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena's 111 fours.

With 47- and 50-ball centuries, Chis Gayle currently holds the top two spots for the fastest century in the Men's T20 World Cup. With the expanded teams in this edition and the high strike-rates witnessed already this year, expect this record to be broken in this edition.

AB de Villiers currently sits at the top of the table for most catches as a fielder in the Men's T20 World Cup with 23 catches to his name. David Warner is next on the list with 21 catches.

Pat Cummins led Australia to history last year when they won the ICC Test Championship and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. In the Caribbean this year they have the opportunity to become the first team in history to hold the ICC Trophies in all three formats of the game at the same time if they manage to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

TOURNAMENT'S KEY INFO

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will feature a record number of teams, with 20 different sides represented in a tournament.

The 20 teams are separated into four groups of five for the first stage of the event, with each team playing a minimum of four matches against their other group members during that initial group stage.

The top two sides from each group then progress to the Super 8s stage of the event, with the bottom three teams from each group eliminated.

The remaining 8 teams are then split into another two groups during the Super 8s phase, with a total of four teams progressing to semis. The semi-finals will be played out between the top two teams from each Super 8s group, with the winners then progressing to the one-off final in Barbados on June 29.

41 matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different nations, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, before the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on June 29. Any match that finishes in a tie will see a Super Over be played and if the Super Over is a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until there is a winner. There is also additional time available to ensure the completion of the semi-final and final.