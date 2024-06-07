‘Shakib showed us you can be from Bangladesh and be a superstar’

Bangladesh are following on the example set by star man Shakib Al Hasan since the superstar made his debut for the Tigers back in 2006. The all-rounder is Tigers' key player in this ninth edition of the T20 World Cup and is one of only two players along with India skipper Rohit Sharma to have played in all T20 World Cups till date.

As Shakib steps onto his ninth T20 World Cup with Bangladesh's opening World Cup against Sri Lanka on Saturday, the members of the Tigers' World Cup contingent spoke in an ICC video about the influence that Shakib have had on motivating them.

"Shakib Al Hasan is equal to legend," Bangladesh pace star Taskin Ahmed said in an ICC video on Friday.

When Shakib Al Hasan was beginning his career, Bangladesh did not have a reference point in international cricket, a world class player who shows the way to the rest. Shakib changed all of that in a career spanning 18 years and he is still continuing as Tigers hope for something in this T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies.

"He set an example for us and showed us that you can be a cricketer from Bangladesh and be a superstar in world cricket. Shakib Al Hasan made that statement for us. He's a great example for us and Bangladesh cricket," Taskin said further.

Fast bowlers Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Sakib came from Bangladesh U-19 World Cup winning batch. Both are aggressive pacers and both look up to Shakib.

"The one thing we like about him is that he always likes to take on challenges and it's a great motivation for us. He shows us how to perform in international cricket and shows us confidence," paceman Sakib, playing his first T20 World Cup, said in the ICC video.

"It's a big thing for us since he supports us so beautifully and mixes so well with seniors and juniors. To play alongside him and share a dressing room with him is a big thing for us," said Shoriful.

Shakib himself also spoke in the video and said he wanted to make more memories in this T20 World Cup.

"I was privileged to play all the ICC T20 World Cups and represent Bangladesh. I feel honoured and humbled at the same time. There have been many memories created during these eight or nine World Cups and hopefully few more to come," Shakib said himself on playing his ninth T20 World Cup.