Saikat umpires in 50th T20I in WC opener

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat. Photo: ICC

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat became the first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate in 50 T20Is in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Saikat, who is part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, was an on-field umpire in the USA-Canada match in Texas today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The former Bangladesh cricketer also became the first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate in the opening match of a World Cup.

Saikat has been on the International Panel of Umpires since 2006 and his first international appointment was an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010.

push notification