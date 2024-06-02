Road to realising ICC’s American Dream

Cricket is steadily gaining popularity in USA. The ICC is eager to tap into this potential market. Golam Nowsher Prince, Suhrawardi Shuvo, and Aftab Ahmed, three former Bangladeshi cricketers who are now engaged in USA cricket in various roles, shared their experiences with Ramin Talukdar of The Daily Star.

It is no surprise that the West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup 2024, given the Islanders' rich legacy in the sport.

But what really adds spice to this ninth edition of the event is that the United States of America (USA) has emerged as the tournament's co-hosts. It is the first time the USA, an associate member in cricket, will organise a major cricket tournament.

When the USA was selected as one of the hosts, there had been sceptics who questioned the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision, while most viewed it as a masterstroke from the game's governing body in its attempt to tap into the world's wealthiest sports market.

USA has prepared to stage 16 matches, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan encounter on June 9 at the brand-new 34,000-seat Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.

ICC, for its part, is investing big in the sport's future in the USA, particularly the New York region, home to several hundred thousand people with links to cricket-playing countries, notably India and Pakistan.

It's no wonder that the India-Pakistan showdown is already sold out, with each ticket now topping USD 1,000 online.

But once the stadium is dismantled in July, local cricket will likely return to its struggling state. Despite having around 10,000 players, the sport has no dedicated stadium in New York, which will stage World Cup matches alongside Dallas and Florida.

Cricket boasts billions of fans worldwide, but few in the lucrative North American market, where fans are more likely to see New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge pick up a bat than Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or Jos Buttler.

"This is the start of a journey," International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice told Reuters. "The awareness that we're bringing in more elite cricket to the USA is something that's been a strategic priority for us."

There had been a lot of buzz surrounding the launch of Major League Cricket in the United States last year, and the fact that 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will feature the T20 format for the first time. And therefore, a well-organised 20-team jamboree might help cricket acquire traction in a sporting scene dominated by baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and American football.

The centuries-old English game has a devoted following all around the world, but the USA, which has long preferred American football, basketball, and baseball as its national pastime, has been a stubborn holdout. But the scenario may transform when the USA has its moment in the cricketing sun in co-hosting the World Cup.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: "The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world's biggest sport market."

The tournament, which counts Jamaican track hero Usain Bolt as an ambassador, is a dream come true for the USA immigrants, who comprise much of the sport's USA fan base and are more used to watching the action on television than in their own backyard.

In 1994, the USA hosted the FIFA World Cup when football was much less popular than baseball, American football, and basketball. And yet, 3.5 million fans watched the matches from the stands.

USA Cricket had expressed interest in hosting the T20 World Cup during the ICC cycle beginning in 2023, citing the presence of a sizable South Asian diaspora, which could ensure crowded stadiums around the country.

Everyone is now waiting to see how the marquee event affects USA, an impact that could go on to stretch the landscape of the sport to an even wider panorama.

"Cricket is no longer an unknown game in America. It's gaining popularity, with many boys and girls playing, especially on weekends. There are major and minor leagues here, totalling around 400. Yes, in a country dominated by baseball and basketball, cricket is finding its footing. Immigrants, mostly Indians, are the main architect behind this success. Apart from India, there are players from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal."

Former Bangladesh pace bowler Golam Nowsher Prince

"America has started a school cricket tournament similar to our popular Nirman School Cricket Tournament. I believe this will greatly enhance the game's popularity. I expect full galleries during the matches."

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Sohrawordi Shuvo

"Just let the game be included in the Olympics, and you'll see a huge impact. When explaining cricket to authorities, their first question is if it's an Olympic sport. Inclusion would change the game's dynamics here."

Former Bangladesh batter Aftab Ahmed