Not much surprise left for Tigers

Bangladesh travelled to the United States for a bilateral series with the hosts in the early hours of May 16 before beginning preparations for the T20 World Cup. Consequently, Bangladesh have had enough time to acclimatise to the conditions offered in Dallas and New York, the venues for their first two matches in the marquee event.

The Tigers have played four matches since then, with their game against USA in Dallas abandoned due to extreme weather conditions, which may have hindered a few subsequent training sessions. By and large, Bangladesh will not have an excuse in terms of adjustment to the conditions.

The wickets in question have been under scrutiny, with international media and experts calling out the subpar nature of the wickets. However, Bangladesh have had a taste of playing at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where their batting against India in a warm-up match left a lot to be desired.

There is also the advantage that Bangladesh have now seen all of their group stage rivals play in the tournament so far. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka heavily, where the Lankans were bowled out cheaply in New York, while Nepal and Netherlands played out a tight contest in Grand Prairie International Stadium in Dallas, the venue for Bangladesh's opening World Cup game against Sri Lanka on June 8.

In terms of conditions, there will be little surprise for Bangladesh heading into their upcoming matches in the USA. Sri Lanka have shown chinks in their armour, especially with the bat against the Proteas. But in trying to chase down a small total, South Africa did not look comfortable. If the wickets do turn out to be on the slower side in New York, it might aid Bangladesh bowlers even though the batting unit has looked awkward on all surfaces so far.

Moreover, the game between Netherlands and Nepal showed that they will not be easy fixtures for the Tigers, but those matches will be in the West Indies. Bangladesh vice-captain Taskin Ahmed was expecting Dallas wickets to be a little different.

"The wicket of New York was a little low-scoring. I think the wicket in Dallas will be different. We need to play according to the conditions and situation. Whether it's a low-scoring or high-scoring match, if we can play according to our style, I think we can do well on that day," Taskin told reporters at the Mustang Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

With not much time left to prepare, Bangladesh will now be hoping to be in the right frame of mind as they gear up for their World Cup opener, which could potentially make or break their campaign.