New Zealand hammer Papua New Guinea as Ferguson makes history

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates with New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson after hitting four during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 group C match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on June 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

New Zealand ended their tournament with a comfortable win over Papua New Guinea in the penultimate match of the group stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Lockie Ferguson made history as he bowled four maidens to return the format's most economical figures, taking 3-0 against Papua New Guinea, playing a big hand in his team's seven-wicket win.

Ferguson's brilliant achievement is just the second time in men's T20 Internationals that a bowler has got through a full four overs without conceding a run, following on from Canada's Saad Bin Zafar and his 2-0 against Panama in 2021.

And his three wickets helped New Zealand tie Papua New Guinea in knots throughout the first innings in Trinidad, as PNG were bowled out for 78 in 19.4 overs.

The Black Caps lost Finn Allen (0) and Rachin Ravindra (6) cheaply at the start of their chase, with Kabua Morea (2/4) taking both wickets. But Devon Conway put his team well on course with 35 from 32 balls, before Kane Williamson (18*) and Daryl Mitchell (19*) finished the job with 46 balls to spare.

It was New Zealand who won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Trent Boult making his last appearance at a T20 World Cup. But it was Boult's opening partner Tim Southee who made the first breakthrough, dismissing opener Tony Ura for 1(2) in the second over.

And Ferguson made an instant impact as he removed PNG captain Assad Vala for 6 (16) with his first delivery as New Zealand dominated the powerplay, restricting their opponents to just 16-2 in the opening six overs.

Ferguson returned to end a decent partnership between Charles Amini (17 from 25) and Sese Bau (12 from 27), and he ended with his third wicket-maiden in his record-breaking performance.

Trent Boult, playing possibly for the last time for New Zealand, ended with 2-15, while his opening partner Tim Southee took 2-11.

And there were wickets for the spinners too, with Ish Sodhi more expensive with his 2-29 from 3.4 overs and Mitchell Santner taking 1-17 from four.

Only three PNG batters reached double figures, with Norman Vanua hitting 14 from 13 late on to help stretch out the innings.

Earlier, a rain shower delayed the toss in Trinidad as the covers came on moments before the two captains were scheduled to meet in the middle. And another weather delay forced a wait for the start of play, although no overs were lost.

Both of these sides are playing their final match at the tournament after missing out on qualification from Group C.

For Papua New Guinea that is not perhaps a shock, but they will be hoping to end the tournament on a high after doing themselves proud without picking up points in their first three group matches.

But for New Zealand, losses to Afghanistan and West Indies ended their campaign before it had barely begun – a hugely disappointing outcome for a side who were ranked fifth in the world at the start of the tournament.