Head dethrones SKY to top ICC T20I Batting Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav has been the top-ranked men's batter in the T20 format since December 2023, having also held the No. 1 spot on previous occasions. But SKY's tenure is no more, thanks to some stunning displays at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup by an in-form Australian.

Aussie opener Travis Head is the newly crowned leader of the rankings, having enjoyed a stunning run since cementing his spot at the top of the order for his national side in the shortest format.

Head saved his best for last in the T20 World Cup, slamming a brilliant 76 in a losing cause against India, keeping a high-scoring game alive for far longer than looked likely after Rohit Sharma had teed up a huge score for India.

The Australian has jumped four places into the top spot, with Suryakumar, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan all dropping down a place to make up the remainder of the top five.

West Indies' Johnson Charles is the only new arrival into the top ten, up four spots, with Afghanistan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz a place lower after going up five spots.

It's not all good news for Australians in the latest edition of the rankings, however, with Marcus Stoinis being knocked off top spot in the All-rounders Rankings after his short stay as No. 1.

Stoinis is down to fourth, with India's Hardik Pandya up to third, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan in second, and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga back to top spot.

Roston Chase of West Indies is the big mover among the all-rounders, up 17 places to 12th.

England's Adil Rashid remains top of the bowling rankings, but Rashid Khan is up to second after his T20 World Cup heroics, with Josh Hazlewood moving up three places into fourth, behind Hasaranga.

A few big names are surging up the bowling rankings a bit further down the standings, having been used sparingly by their countries for varying reasons in recent times. Kuldeep Yadav is up 20 places into 11th, while his Indian teammate Jasprit Bumrah has jumped a remarkable 44 spots into 24th, and England's Jofra Archer is up 19 to 38th on his comeback from injury.