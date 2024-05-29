England, Pakistan players head to World Cup with improved rankings

International stars from Pakistan, West Indies and England have all made good ground on the final update of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

While portions of England's home series against Pakistan have been hampered by inclement weather, that has not stopped players from both sides from making inroads on the latest rankings update just days out from the start of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

England captain Jos Buttler rises one place to seventh on the updated rankings for T20I batters on the back of his superb innings of 84 in Birmingham, while teammate Jonny Bairstow jumps eight places to 36th on the same list following his knock of 21 during the same contest.

It was Fakhar Zaman who top-scored for Pakistan during that match and the dashing left-hander has risen six places to 51st following his innings of 45 from just 21 deliveries against England.

There is also a trio of players from the West Indies on the rise following their recent series sweep over South Africa, with Brandon King (up five spots to eighth), Johnson Charles (up 17 places to 20th) and Kyle Mayers (up 12 rungs to 31st) all making giant inroads on the rankings for T20I batters following some impressive performances.

Teammate Gudakesh Motie was adjudged Player of the Series for his eight wickets during that series against the Proteas and the left-arm spinner is the big winner on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers as he rises from outside the top 100 to 27th overall.

England quick Reece Topley gains one spot to improve to ninth on the list for T20I bowlers, while Pakistan trio Shaheen Afridi (up three spots to equal 11th), Haris Rauf (up two places to 25th) and Imad Wasim (up 14 rungs to 38th) all make ground based on their recent performances with the ball.

India star Suryakumar Yadav will commence the T20 World Cup as the No.1 ranked T20I batter, while England spinner Adil Rashid will start the tournament as the No.1 ranked T20I bowler.