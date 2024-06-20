England's Phil Salt looks on after hitting a six during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against the West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 19, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell lamented his team's bowling performance after eight-wicket defeat against defending champions England in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Wednesday.

Powell, however, praised the superb batting effort from Phil Salt, who smashed seven fours and five sixes during a swashbuckling 47-ball 87 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia.

Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 48 as England finished on 181-2 off 17.3 overs after earlier restricting the West Indies to 180-4.

"We needed a better display as a bowling group," he said. "We are generally good in the last five overs. The execution wasn't good. Credit to Salt, he always hurts us."

Player of the Match Salt effectively sealed victory after cutting loose in the 16th over, hammering 30 runs off West Indies bowler Romario Shepherd with an exhibition of power-hitting.

The win marked an emphatic return to form for England, who laboured through the first round group phase and flirted with elimination at one stage.

"We're not looking too far ahead, just glad to contribute to the win," Salt said after his match-winning knock.

The England opener praised the contribution of Bairstow, who kept the runs flowing and took the pressure off Salt at the other end.

"There are a lot of different factors that can affect an innings," Salt said. "There was a period where I did not face a lot of balls, but important to stick around and carry on.

"Jonny was fantastic, and took pressure off me by taking calculated risks. I couldn't be happier as a team-mate."

England's other runs came from 25 from skipper Jos Buttler while Moeen Ali added a brisk 13.

