Bangladesh’s path to Super 8s: A bowlers’ tale

Batting will be at the forefront of Bangladesh's agenda in the ongoing T20 World Cup when they play their Super 8s matches against teams like India, Australia and Afghanistan.

While the bowlers delivered excellent efforts in all the group matches, the batters -- with the exception of in-form Towhid Hridoy, one comeback innings from Shakib Al Hasan, and Mahmudullah Riyad's few efforts -- have largely misfired.

Especially, the top order agonisingly failed to make any statement.

To begin their campaign, Bangladesh almost made a meal of their 124-run chase against Sri Lanka in their two-wicket win in Dallas and were on the wrong end of the results in their second match, falling short by four runs, in their chase of 113 against South Africa in New York.

The Tigers batters found some feet against the Netherlands, but still the bowlers had to step forward to keep their Super 8s hopes alive.

Finally, they qualified for the second round following a 21-run win over Nepal in Kingstown where, despite the batting wobble on a difficult pitch, once again the bowlers did an excellent job.

Tigers' journey to Super 8s:

SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH

Tigers end 16-year wait with SL triumph

Bangladesh's two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their opening game ended a lengthy wait as for the first time since the inaugural edition back in 2007 they have defeated a higher ranked side in theT20 World Cup. On September 13, 2007, Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by six wickets in Johannesburg, which was also their very first match in the competition's history.

The victory scripted through a brilliant bowling display and an explosive knock from Towhid Hridoy. Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 124 for nine and Hridoy then smashed a 20-ball 40 and Liton Das played a sensible 38-ball 36-run knock to see Bangladesh over the line in 19 overs.

SA v BANGLADESH

Pacers delight but Tigers suffer New York heartbreak

Bangladesh succumbed to a heartbreaking four-run defeat in their second Group D fixture of T20 World Cup against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

With 18 runs needed off the last two overs, Bangladesh batters failed to put away three full tosses as they fell short by four runs.

Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain got rid of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller as Bangladesh reined in South Africa's charge to restrict them to 113 for six in 20 overs.

Taskin finished with two for 19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib ended with three for 18. Mustafizur Rahman gave away 18 runs, including a four-run final over, but went wicketless. Their efforts however went in vain.

BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS

Shakib finally turns up

Following a barrage of criticism, Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan finally delivered with the bat against the Netherlands in their crucial Group D game at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Thursday.

The 37-year-old all-rounder, who also became the eighth batter to reach the landmark of 800 runs in the T20 mega event smashed an unbeaten 46-ball 64, reaching his fifty off 38 deliveries, as Bangladesh made 159 for five in 20 overs on a decent-looking pitch.

But it was a timely double strike from Rishad Hossain and an exhibition of brilliant death over bowling from Mustafizur Rahman that sealed a vital 25-run win for Bangladesh over the Netherlands.

Rishad ended with 3-33 while with all three of his strikes coming in the 15th and 18th over of the match, which killed a game that was getting increasingly difficult for the Tigers.

Mustafizur was also on point in the 17th and 19th over, conceding just four runs off 12 balls and claimed one wicket to seal a convincing win, as Bangladesh restricted the Netherlands to 134-8.

BANGLADESH v NEPAL

Sakib stars as Bangladesh defend record low-score

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto duly heaped praises on his bowlers after a 21-run victory over Nepal in their last Group D fixture in Kingstown, Saint Vincent that confirmed their entry to the Super 8s.

The Tigers needed something special from their bowling unit to turn things around after struggling against an effervescent Nepal bowling attack, having been bundled out for 106 runs.

And they did get that in abundance, especially from pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, breathing fire with the new ball. Sakib gave away just seven runs, and picked up three vital wickets inside the powerplay, and eventually had incredible figures of 4-2-7-4 with a record 21 dot balls to his credit.